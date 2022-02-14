California won’t lift its mask mandate for schools despite drastic drop in COVID cases

Millions of Californians will remove their masks this week when the state’s universal mandate ends this week. Teachers and students, however, will not be among them.

Despite a drastic drop in COVID-19 cases over the last month and pressure from parents and Republicans, California officials will not lift the universal mask mandate in schools.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly on Monday said cases have dropped by more than 75% since mid-January, but the state is not yet ready to make masks optional in schools. Ghaly said the department will reassess in two weeks, on Feb. 28, to consider if it’s time to move from a mask requirement to a mask recommendation.

“We anticipate making the change at that point,” he said.

Ghaly noted that California’s priority is to keep schools open. While California is home to 12 percent of the country’s public school students, it has experienced 1% of school closures, he said.

Ghaly emphasized that masks were never intended to be in place in perpetuity.

“It’s not a question of if, it’s a question of when,” he said. “We don’t make hasty decisions. We will take the collection of information together to make a decision that is good for California.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Ghaly have been criticized since last summer when the state said it would require masking for all students and teachers heading into the 2021-2022 school year. At the time, California’s policy went beyond recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, which said masks should be required for young students, but that older vaccinated children and teachers didn’t have to wear one.

Shortly following that announcement, however, the a surge in cases caused by the delta variant prompted the the CDC to reverse its guidance, instead recommending everyone in K-12 schools wear masks indoors, including teachers, students, and visitors, regardless of vaccination.

The latest CDC advice, updated Jan. 13, recommends universal indoor masking by all students (ages 2 years and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Parents across the state have fought against California’s decision to mandate masks in schools, arguing students shouldn’t be required to wear them if adults can remove them in places like bars and restaurants.

Recently, Newsom was slammed for appearing maskless at an NFL game in Los Angeles. The governor said he only removed the mask for the photo but wore it the rest of the time.

California officials are also working on increasing vaccination rates in youth.

Last year, Newsom announced all students will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend classes in person. Vaccination is required for students at the start of the semester following full authorization of the vaccine for their age group. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in kids as young as 5.

California officials expect the vaccine requirement to apply to grades 7-12 starting July 1.

The governor’s mandate allows for personal belief exemptions, but some lawmakers are looking to end that practice. State Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, recently introduced Senate Bill 871, which would end personal belief exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines in schools.

According to state data, a majority of children 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated, 64.7%. Just over a quarter of children 5 to 11, 27.8%, are fully vaccinated in California.