California woman traveled to Michigan to meet 15-year-old for sex acts, police say

A California woman accused of traveling across the country to perform sex acts with a Michigan teenager has been arrested, local media reports.

Police in Novi, Michigan received a call on April 10 from the teen’s parent, who reported their son had been talking to a woman from San Francisco online, CBS Detroit reported.

The 32-year-old woman met the 15-year-old on an app when he was 14. The conversation eventually moved off the app, and text messages between the two became “more explicit,” Novi police told Fox 2.

The boy’s parent told police the woman had flown to Michigan and rented an Airbnb there, WHIO reported.

She sent an Uber to the teen’s house to pick him up, but he became scared and told his parents about what was going on, CBS Detroit reported.

His parents contacted police, who arrested the woman, Fox 2 reported.

“It started as them talking casually and then it advanced to more sexually explicit talk,” Novi Police Lt. Jason Meier told the outlet. “She was a little surprised (at the arrest), but at the same time she knew what she was doing.”

The woman was booked into the Oakland County Jail. According to jail records, she faces charges of committing a sex offense and using a computer to commit a crime. She’s being held on a $100,000 bond, records show.

Police said the case serves as a reminder for parents and teens to be cautious of who they interact with online.

“It may be exciting, but it’s very dangerous, and we would encourage anyone to tell someone,” Meier told Fox 2. “Tell your parents, tell your teacher, tell the police.”

The Novi Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Novi is about 29 miles northwest of Detroit.

Photographer arrested on sex crime involving a child, Richland County sheriff says

Johnson County Catholic school teacher filmed student changing into choir robes: lawsuit

Water park passes used to lure boys and parents into trucker’s sex scheme, feds say