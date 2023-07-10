California woman finds dead bear on her front lawn, collapsed after being hit by a car

The body of a different bear than shown in this image was found on a California front lawn.

Most people expect to see a squirrel, some birds, maybe even a deer when taking their dogs out for an early morning pee break. This weekend, a California resident saw a lot more when she stepped outside.

Amy Spada walked out into her Monrovia, California yard on Sunday morning to find an abnormally large carcass on the grass. The animal’s body had already been cordoned off by yellow police tape, she told local station KTLA 5. She instantly realized it was a bear.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

While its presence on the property was shocking, Amy had been notified by police the night before of an accident involving a bear.

She remembered hearing a jarringly loud sound outside of her home, one she assumed had been caused by fireworks or a car accident. Not long afterwards, she noticed police presence in the area and decided to check on the commotion.

“…police were saying that a bear got hit by a car on Foothill Boulevard, and it’s injured and it’s hiding behind one of the bushes close to my house,” Amy told KTLA 5. Police assured her that though the bear was aggravated and had been injured, they were handling the situation.

However, it was not the last time Amy would encounter the bear.

Late that evening, around 1:30 a.m., Amy's husband woke up to the sound of an animal moaning. When he stepped out on to their balcony to see what was going on, he saw the bear had collapsed in their front yard. Amy told the L.A. Times, the couple immediately informed the police, but by the time they came, the bear had died.

Amy commented that the bear did not appear to be fully grown. She informed the Times of her concern over the possible return of the cub's mother. There was also worry that it's lifeless body may attract coyotes and flies. Amy wanted California's Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) to remove the bear as soon as possible.

Authorities did not make it until almost 8 p.m. to remove the bear. A representative for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife told USA TODAY the bear was retrieved by local law enforcement and the humane society. In light of an uptick in local bear activity, authorities advise locals to report any sightings and check for safety information at wildlife.ca.gov/Keep-Me-Wild.

Do.Not.Run Hiking or camping this summer? What to do if you encounter a bear.

64-year-old woman punches bear: 64-year-old woman punches bear in the nose after it chased her dog in Maine

“They are down here constantly,” Amy shared with local station KTLA 5. “We had a bear about a year ago trying to get into the pool area, and I know a lot of people around the same neighborhood [that have had] bears go in their pools and try to look for food. It’s just really sad."

What to do if you spot a bear

While bears are not known to be particularly aggressive towards humans, the National Park Service suggests keeping a few things in mind in case of a bear encounter.

Here are some of their top tips:

Talk in a low, steady voice and do not scream or otherwise act suddenly.

Make yourself appear as large as possible.

Travel in groups and pick up small children upon sighting a bear.

If you encounter a bear in your own yard, do not leave the house. Ensure everyone is secure inside before banging pots or making other loud noises to scare the bear away.

If you see cubs, be extra cautious. Mother bears are very protective of their young. Do not approach, touch or interact with cubs.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dead bear found on California woman's front lawn