California’s wildflower super bloom arrives in the Central Valley at the Sierra Nevada foothills

The hills are alive with ... the sight of flowers.

That might not be exactly what Julie Andrews sang in the movie classic “Sound of Music.”

But one glance at the numerous wildflowers in bloom around the central San Joaquin Valley and one will can see certainly that the spring blossoms have brought renewed energy and life all around.

Especially in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada.

From the Common madia to the California poppy and more, vibrant wildflowers of various colors can be found along the nearby San Joaquin River Trail (30 miles north of Fresno) and beyond.

In addition, the continuous rain and water from the melting snow during the late winter and early spring have helped many waterfalls in the mountains roar again.

But folks don’t have to go all the way up to the mountains to see the big changes.

The Sierra Nevada foothills already are are bursting with a rainbow of colors and flowing creeks.

They’re the type of sights and sounds that attract many tourists and visitors from all around, and that locals can enjoy with a simple day trip.

Maria Mendoza, left, of Fresno, admires a wild lupine bloom as her daughter Marina, 18, and husband Jay follow behind with their dogs Happy and Kaiser on the San Joaquin River Trail upslope from Millerton Lake on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Blue dicks grow on a hillside along the San Joaquin River Trail on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Wildflowers grow next to the San Joaquin River Trail on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Wildflowers including California poppies and wild lupines grow on a hillside near the San Joaquin River Trail on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Common madia wildflowers grow next to the San Joaquin River Trail on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Bird’s-eye gilia flowers grow next to the San Joaquin River Trail on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Fiddlenecks sprout up around a fallen tree branch along the San Joaquin River Trail on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Wildflowers cover a sunny spot along the San Joaquin River Trail on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Purple flowers from a wild thistle give a pop of color on a hillside along the San Joaquin River Trail upslope from Millerton Lake on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Fiesta flowers grow next to the San Joaquin River Trail on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

A hiker walks along the San Joaquin River Trail near a wildflower bloom on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Wild lupines bloom next to the San Joaquin River Trail and upper Millerton Lake on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

A California poppy pops from a shadow along the San Joaquin River Trail on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

California goldfields bloom along the San Joaquin River Trail on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

The San Joaquin River Trail marker is posted at the trailhead at the South Finegold Picnic Area on Millerton Lake. The trail is a great spot to see wildflowers in the spring.