California wildfires: thousands evacuate as 'siege' of flames overwhelms state

Hundreds of fires are raging across California, forcing tens of thousands of residents – who were already facing blackouts and the coronavirus pandemic – to flee their homes. The flames, sparked by lightning and stoked by a searing heatwave and ferocious winds, have been moving quickly, overwhelming the state’s firefighters and first responders.

“It’s kind of an overwhelming fire siege,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability.

The state is currently battling 367 known fires, Gavin Newsom reported at a press conference on Wednesday. “We are challenged right now,” the governor said. The state was struck by lightning 10,849 times over the course of 72 hours, he said.

The unusual lightning storm and a historic heatwave have led to an especially fierce fire season this year, officials said. The lack of backup from crews made up of prisoners has also hindered the firefighting effort because the inmates are locked down in jail due to Covid-19.

Asked how officials will manage the overlapping crises of heat, fire and the pandemic all at once, Newsom responded: “The future happens here first.”

A cluster of wildfires in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties now covers an estimated 46,225 acres, according to Cal Fire, the state’s fire agency. The flames have destroyed at least 50 buildings and structures and remain largely uncontained, and come just three years after devastating fires killed 22 and destroyed many wineries in the region.

In central California, a pilot on a water dropping mission in western Fresno county died after his helicopter crashed on Wednesday morning, Cal Fire said in a statement.

At dawn on Wednesday, firefighters and police officers went door-to-door in Vacaville, in Solano county, rushing to evacuate residents. At least 50 structures were destroyed and four people were injured, according to officials. Television reporters and local residents shared images of roads, fully flanked by flames, blackened land and columns of smoke swirling through neighborhoods. Ash sprinkled swaths of the state, dusting cities in gray.

The night before, the sky had been glowing red and clouds of smoke were raining ash down Valerie Arbelaez Brown’s street. So when a neighbor knocked on her door at 4.30am, urging her to evacuate, she told her four kids to grab their most precious possessions – “the things money can’t buy” – and tucked the whole family into the car.

Arbelaez Brown, who had worked as a disaster relief responder for the Red Cross, said she’d been trained to keep her wits about but was nonetheless shaken by the fire’s ferocity. “The fire was moving so fast – and it was engulfing everything around us,” she said. “My 14-year-old was freaking out, crying. But I explained to the kids we can replace things, we can rebuild the house. As long as we’re safe.”

View photos An airplane drops fire retardant over homes in the Spanish Flat area of Napa, California, as flames rage through on 18 August 2020. Photograph: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images More

Terilyn Steverson, 28, said she felt helpless much of Wednesday as she waited to hear about the fate of the Vacaville home she grew up in – a home that has been in her family since the 1970s. She described driving into a hellscape of fire with her sister overnight, as they raced to collect their uncle, who is mentally disabled and requires care, from a friend’s home in Vacaville. “At three, four in the morning, the sky was just orange,” she said.

“There was just this glow of orange and red. We hit Vallejo and there’s this light ash falling from the sky. We get closer and closer and the closer we get to Vacaville, the thicker the smoke is and the thicker the ash is that is falling from the sky. It was so scary.”

Fires were burning in every Bay Area county but urban San Francisco. “So basically, everywhere there’s land to burn, there’s land burning in the Bay Area,” Swain said.

