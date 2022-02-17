Update: California wildfire near airport burns 2,800 acres, officials say; evacuations ordered

A wind-driven wildfire that started near the Sierra Nevada mountains in California on Wednesday had burned through 2,800 acres by Thursday afternoon and had forced evacuations as it eluded containment, authorities said.

The blaze, named the Airport Fire, began right outside the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport in Inyo County, California, around 1:30 p.m., according to CalFire. The fire spread quickly, doubling in size from 50 to 100 acres within 45 minutes. Thursday, the blaze was estimated to have scorched more than 6 square miles. Firefighters had so far kept it from harming small communities.

This photo provided by CAL FIRE San Bernardino Unit Public Information Office shows smoke and fire from a wildfire near in Owens Valley, Calif. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. A wildfire continued to burn actively in eastern California's remote Owens Valley but firefighters had so far kept it from harming small communities, authorities said.

The Airport Fire remains 0% contained, CalFire said Thursday afternoon. The agency hasn't identified what caused the blaze.

The Owens Valley Radio Observatory and the White Mountain Research Center were both evacuated. The evacuation area was later expanded to include Big Pine, a small town of under 2,000 people east of U.S. 395.

The University of California's White Mountain Research Center supports a wide range of scientific research and is known as for earth science education.

“We were lucky to not sustain any damage to our facility. Though the fire was close, about 200 yards from our fence,” the center's spokesperson Gaylene Kinzy said in an email to The Associated Press.

This photo provided by CAL FIRE San Bernardino Unit Public Information Office shows smoke from a blaze that erupted Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, near Eastern Sierra Regional Airport just outside the town of Bishop, Calif., in the Owens Valley, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

The Owens Valley Radio Observatory is owned by the California Institute of Technology and has large dish antennas used for radio astronomy and astrophysics research.

Caltech said in a statement that personnel on site reported that a perimeter was established around buildings and the main threat to those structures had passed.

“Assessment of instrumentation and antennas in the field surrounding the main facility structures, however, is ongoing,” it said.

Bishop, population 3,800, is about 15 miles north of Big Pine, home to about 1,700 people in Inyo County. The arid valley lies thousands of feet below the peaks of the Sierra Nevada to the west.

This photo provided by CAL FIRE San Bernardino Unit Public Information Office shows a wildfire near in Owens Valley, Calif. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. A wildfire continued to burn actively in eastern California's remote Owens Valley but firefighters had so far kept it from harming small communities, authorities said.

California already plagued by winter wildfires early in 2022

The Airport Fire is the latest of many winter blazes to plague California this year.

A pair of unusual winter wildfires last week near Los Angeles and Laguna Beach in Southern California burned several homes, spurred evacuations, and closed a portion of the iconic Pacific Coast Highway.

Another fire less than a month ago closed a section of California's famous Highway 1 as a fire burning near the Pacific Ocean prompted evacuations close to the state's Big Sur region.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Airport Fire: Evacuations after uncontained California blaze grows