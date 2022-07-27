California Water Service Group Subsidiaries to Acquire Systems in California and Washington

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) subsidiaries California Water Service (Cal Water) and Washington Water Service (Washington Water) have signed agreements to acquire the water system assets of two utilities near the companies’ existing service areas. Cal Water intends to purchase King’s Mountain Park Mutual Water Company (King’s Mountain), while Washington Water intends to acquire Bethel Green Acres Water Association (Bethel Green Acres).



Adjacent to Cal Water’s Bear Gulch District, King’s Mountain currently serves 23 residential connections near Skyline Boulevard in the Bay Area. Because the system relies on customers to voluntarily maintain system operations, the State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water (DDW) has worked with Cal Water to bring the King’s Mountain system and customers into Cal Water’s Bear Gulch District. Bethel Green Acres, which is located in Graham, Wash., and borders Washington Water’s Rainier View water system, serves about 200 residential customer connections.

Both purchases are subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approval by the California Public Utilities Commission and Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission, respectively.

“We appreciate the confidence DDW, King’s Mountain, and Bethel Green Acres have in us to provide not just a life-sustaining product, but also quality, service, and value to these residents,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, California Water Service Group President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to working with King’s Mountain, Bethel Green Acres, and our California and Washington commissions to complete these transactions and serve our new customers.”

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Washington Water Service, and Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water and wastewater service to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

