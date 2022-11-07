California will vote 'no' for online sports betting, latest polls show

Online sports betting behemoths FanDuel and DraftKings touted how their taxable profits would be used for fighting the homeless crisis in California if the state's Proposition 27 was approved.

But their efforts are plunging toward defeat as Tuesday’s election approaches.

Thirty states currently offer legalized sports betting — four of which won referendum campaigns. Yet, California is poised to maintain its sports-betting blackout despite the windfall of tax revenue being collected in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado and elsewhere.

The Public Policy Institute of California polled eligible voters last month and found 26% would vote yes to Proposition 27, with 67% saying they would vote no.

Ineffective marketing strategies could be part of the problem despite millions spent on campaign funding, according to industry expert and CEO of Gambling.com Charles Gillespie.

“How about a campaign that asked, ‘Would you like to bet on the Rams on your mobile phone?’” Gillespie asked. “Is it really that complicated?”

The other betting initiative up for vote Tuesday — Proposition 26 — is also polling poorly, with 34% yes votes and 57% no votes, according to PPIC. Unlike its online betting opponent, Proposition 26 proposes restricting sports betting in California to brick-and-mortar facilities based at tribal casinos and horse racetracks including Santa Anita and Del Mar.

California’s coalition of more than 30 Native American tribes, who won voter approval in 2000 to establish their expansive casino businesses, are backing Prop 26 and spending fervently to counter the $150 million backing Prop 27.

The tribal casinos shared concerns of underage betting, financial ruin and the addictive nature of online betting in television advertisements.

The combined $310 million of campaign money spent on ads for and against Prop 27, according to Politico, crushed the previous record of funding for a single proposition — $224 million for Proposition 22, which supported ride share and delivery drivers adopting unique labor and wage policies.

“It seems the Prop 27 backers thought they could come to California, spend all this money and believe that the voters would ignore this undercutting of the tribes," said Kathy Fairbanks, a spokeswoman for the Yes on 26 and No on 27 campaign. "California voters want the tribes in the driver’s seat on this because they trust them. They know the tribes have kept their promises.”

California's tribal casinos generate an estimated $8.41 billion in annual gaming revenue, according to the most recent numbers reported by the American Gaming Association.

To get to this point, tribes vowed to build homes, schools and public-safety facilities with their gambling revenue to improve citizens lives and create 150,000 jobs annually, stimulating $26 billion in economic activity in the state, Fairbanks said.

Proposition 27 would allow online betting firms to partner with tribes for online sports betting ventures, but Yes on Proposition 27 spokesman Nathan Click acknowledged an election-day victory is "an uphill climb."

“We strongly believe Proposition 27 is best for the state, the state budget, for state taxpayers and for the homelessness crisis and for anyone who believes the sports betting marketplace should benefit all California tribes,” Click said. “We are committed to bringing online sports betting to California, knowing the other states have showed it will bring them financial success.”

That financial success in other markets — New York opened legalized online sports betting in January and a record $5.28 billion was bet in the first three months of business, generating $167.392 million in state taxes — is what makes California, with the country's largest population, so attractive for the betting industry.

But for now, online betting enthusiasts admit defeat.

“For Prop 27, the war is over,” Gillespie said. “It’s time to learn the lessons, save the money, patch up the wounds and get ready for the next one of these. This isn’t going away."

