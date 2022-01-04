California Twins Delivered Minutes Apart Born In Different Years

They’re twins, but they don’t share a birth day, month or year.

Alfredo Antonio Trujillo was born 15 minutes before midnight on New Year’s Eve, 2021, at Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, California. His sister, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo, was delivered right at midnight, making her the first baby born in Monterey County in 2022, Natividad said in a press release.

“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” the twins’ mother, Fatima Madrigal, said. “I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”

At midnight, Natividad welcomed Aylin Yolanda Trujillo as the area's first baby of 2022! Her twin, Alfredo Antonio Trujillo, was born 15 minutes earlier at 11:45 pm Friday, Dec. 31, meaning their birthday falls on a different day, month and year— a 1 in 2 million chance! pic.twitter.com/Lm5hkOpNBo — Natividad (@NMCInspires) January 2, 2022

The fraternal twins join two older sisters and a brother.

There are about 120,000 twin births in the U.S. every year, making up around 3% of all births. Twins with different birthdays are rare, but twins with different birth years are even more so.

“This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career,” said Dr. Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at Natividad Medical Group. “It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the New Year!”

At the turn of the century, several sets of twins around the world were born on either side of the millennium, similarly making headlines.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.