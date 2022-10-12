California’s top cop urges Fresno City Council to reject ‘likely unlawful proposal’

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in a Wednesday letter, urged the Fresno City Council to abandon a proposed rezone in southwest Fresno, calling the proposal misguided and “likely unlawful.”

“Southwest Fresno contains some of the most over-burdened and under-invested environmental justice communities in all of California,” Bonta said in a statement. “In 2017, the city of Fresno undertook a long-overdue, years-long project to address the heavy pollution burden falling on southwest Fresno communities – eventually rezoning multiple parcels of land to less intensive uses.

“The city’s proposal to rezone this land once again is misguided, and I urge the City Council to abandon this likely unlawful proposal,” Bonta said.

In August, Bonta met with Fresno residents to discuss their environmental concerns and promised to use his office to help them create healthier communities. He also met with city leaders.

Earlier this year, the Fresno Planning Commission dealt the southwest Fresno residents a blow when it unanimously approved Mayor Jerry Dyer’s proposal to add an industrial overlay district in 92.5 acres of disputed land. The planning commission also approved sending to the City Council the long-standing application by developers and landowners to rezone the same 92.5-acre, 15-parcel site in southwest Fresno from neighborhood mixed use to light industrial use.

The potential rezone divided a number of longtime southwest Fresno residents who typically stand together on issues facing their community. The rezone proposal also comes fewer than five years after the city council passed the resident-driven Southwest Fresno Specific Plan, a planning and zoning document that guides future growth and development in the area.

This story will be updated.