California supermarket employee stopped an attempted theft but now is in critical condition

A supermarket employee is in critical condition after stopping two people from stealing a cart full of merchandise Friday night, according to Fresno Police.

Officers received a call just before 5 p.m. of a theft occurring at a Save Mart Supermarket in the area of Ashlan and West avenues, according to Lt. Brian Valles.

As officers arrived, they found an employee with a major head injury lying in the roadway in front of the store. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Valles said officers learned that a man and a woman came into the store and attempted to walk out with a grocery cart full of unpaid merchandise. The employee tried to stop the two but was pushed down to the ground and hit his head on the asphalt.

The man and woman fled the store leaving behind the cart.

Valles said that both suspects, if caught, are looking at both robbery and felony assault charges.