This California superbloom is so big, you can see it from space. View the photos

The bloom is called super for a reason.

For the last few weeks, the massive fields of wildflowers spreading across California’s hills and valleys have enchanted residents and visitors who’ve traveled to see them up close.

Turns out you can actually see them from very, very far away as well.

In eastern San Luis Obispo County, the superbloom is so big and bright, you can see it from space.

The superbloom in the Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County can be seen from space, as shown in satellite images released by NASA in April 2023. This image shows an unexpected patch of purple among the sea of yellow near Soda Lake Road.

NASA released satellite images showing the superbloom in the Carrizo Plain National Monument on April 6.

The images show huge stretches of the region covered in bright yellow flowers and even an unexpected patch of purple north of Soda Lake Road.

The superbloom in the Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County can be seen from space, as shown in satellite images released by NASA in April 2023.

The images were captured by the Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) on Landsat 9, according to NASA.

The superbloom in the Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County can be seen from space, as shown in satellite images released by NASA in April 2023.

“The seasonal spectacle was visible from space,” the agency wrote. “Compared to an image taken in April 2022, the area is considerably greener and more colorful.”

The superbloom in the Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County can be seen from space, as shown in satellite images released by NASA in April 2023. This image shows an unexpected patch of purple among the sea of yellow near Soda Lake Road.

It’s not the first time a California superbloom could be seen from space. In 2019, fields of orange California poppies were captured via satellite near the town of New Cuyama.