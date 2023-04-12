This California superbloom is so big, you can see it from space. View the photos
The bloom is called super for a reason.
For the last few weeks, the massive fields of wildflowers spreading across California’s hills and valleys have enchanted residents and visitors who’ve traveled to see them up close.
Turns out you can actually see them from very, very far away as well.
In eastern San Luis Obispo County, the superbloom is so big and bright, you can see it from space.
NASA released satellite images showing the superbloom in the Carrizo Plain National Monument on April 6.
The images show huge stretches of the region covered in bright yellow flowers and even an unexpected patch of purple north of Soda Lake Road.
The images were captured by the Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) on Landsat 9, according to NASA.
“The seasonal spectacle was visible from space,” the agency wrote. “Compared to an image taken in April 2022, the area is considerably greener and more colorful.”
It’s not the first time a California superbloom could be seen from space. In 2019, fields of orange California poppies were captured via satellite near the town of New Cuyama.
Oh wow, the wildflowers are blooming in California! Here is Carrizo Plain. Can almost smell them from 500km up! pic.twitter.com/gb8jgn6p9D
— Will Marshall (@Will4Planet) April 9, 2023