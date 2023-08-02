California state workers, The Sacramento Bee’s Maya Miller wants to hear from you

The Sacramento Bee has a new state worker reporter.

Maya Miller, who previously anchored the The Bee’s economic mobility beat as part of the Equity Lab, will now lead the Capitol Bureau’s ever-popular state worker coverage.

As a labor and economics writer, Miller delivered deeply reported stories that highlighted how the state’s policies affected the lives of working people.

She closely followed the historic academic worker strike at the University of California, broke news about labor disputes brewing within the California State University system and kept readers informed about the legal fight over Proposition 22. Other stories of hers introduced readers to people in their communities, such as a recipient of guaranteed income in Yolo County and participants in a South Natomas program that empowers youth living in subsidized housing.

After pinch-hitting on state worker stories for the last several months, Miller is excited to take on the role full-time. She still has much to learn about California’s government and its workforce, and she wants to hear from you.

Fill out the brief form below to let her know what you’d like to see covered. (Can’t see the form? Copy and paste this link in your browser: https://forms.gle/kKg7VsoaSjGjC6TN7)

Also, for the next few weeks, you’ll find Maya from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursdays at the Bodega Days market in Cesar Chavez Plaza. She looks forward to meeting you.

You can email her at mmiller@sacbee.com. Follow her on Twitter @mayacmiller and @TheStateWorker, and follow The State Worker on Facebook (facebook.com/CaStateWorker).