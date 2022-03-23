California State University system will no longer use SATs, ACTs for student admission

The California State University system will no longer use SAT and ACT standardized tests when considering student enrollment, following a Wednesday vote of the CSU Board of Trustees.

Now, neither the CSU nor the University of California systems require standardized tests for admissions.

“This decision aligns with the California State University’s continued efforts to level the playing field and provide greater access to a high-quality college degree for students from all backgrounds,” said Acting Chancellor Steve Relyea in a statement. “In essence, we are eliminating our reliance on a high-stress, high-stakes test that has shown negligible benefit and providing our applicants with greater opportunities to demonstrate their drive, talents and potential for college success.”

The CSU Board of Trustees decision has the support of both the Cal State Students Association and the Academic Senate of the California State University.

The CSU system previously had suspended the use of standardized test scores for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years, due to hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to mitigate harmful impacts for prospective applicants.

In their place, CSU campuses will use “a multi-factored admission criteria to determine student eligibility in lieu of standardized test scores,” according to a CSU statement.

The decision drew praise from Michele Siqueiros, president of the Campaign for College Opportunity.

“A single 3-hour test on a Saturday morning has never measured a student’s full talent or potential. What these tests have measured is the unfair advantage that privileged and wealthier students have, including access to expensive test prep, which focus on how to ‘game’ the test instead of measuring the knowledge gained by students in their high school courses,” Siqueiros said in a statement. “As the nation’s largest four-year university system, educating over 480,000 students, the CSU is sending a clear message to Black, Latinx, low-income, and first-generation students that they belong in California higher education.”