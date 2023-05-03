California state senator admits to driving under the influence, getting misdemeanor citation

State Sen. Dave Min, D-Irvine, a candidate for Congress, announced on Facebook Wednesday that he was cited Tuesday night for misdemeanor driving under the influence.

“My decision to drive last night was irresponsible. I accept full responsibility and there is no excuse for my actions. To my family, constituents and supporters, I am so deeply sorry. I know I need to do better. I will not let this personal failure distract from our work in California and in Washington,” Min wrote in a Facebook post at 9:08 a.m. Wednesday.

It’s unclear where this misdemeanor citation was issued, or whether Min was arrested at the scene or cited and released. His blood alcohol content level at the time also is not currently known.

A person can be cited for DUI if their blood alcohol content is greater than 0.08%. Driving under the influence usually is a misdemeanor offense, unless it is the fourth or subsequent offense within a 10-year period or the person has previously been charged with felony DUI, according to Forbes.

While driving under the influence often is alcohol-related, a person also can be cited for DUI for driving under the influence of narcotics.

According to Forbes, the most common penalty for misdemeanor DUI is a few years of probation and a fine. A person with a DUI conviction also is required to maintain high-risk insurance for a period of three years.

Min first was elected to the State Senate in 2020. After U.S. House Rep. Katie Porter announced that she was running to succeed Sen. Dianne Feinstein in the U.S. Senate, Min announced that he was running to replace Porter in the House of Representatives. Porter endorsed Min’s campaign.

The Bee has reached out to Min and also to Porter for comment. This story will be updated as more details become available.