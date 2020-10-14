In California: State discourages trick-or-treating; GOP says it may add more ballot drop boxes

I'm Erin Rode, housing reporter at the Ventura County Star, with Tuesday's California news.

Door-to-door t rick-or-treating is "strongly discouraged"

If you were holding out hope that things would get "back to normal" in time for trick-or-treating this Halloween, we have some bad news. The state announced its guidance for Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos today, and it "strongly discourages" families from trick-or-treating or attending parties.

"Some traditional Halloween celebrations such as parties and door-to-door trick-or-treating pose a high risk of spreading COVID-19 and are strongly discouraged," said Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s Health and Human Services secretary, during a Tuesday press conference. "If a positive case is discovered, it could be very challenging to conduct appropriate contact tracing."

Ghaly encouraged families to celebrate the holidays within their own households or virtually. He offered several alternative Halloween celebration ideas, including:

Create a haunted house or candy hunt at home within a single household

Have a scary movie night with those in your household

Carve pumpkins or paint faces at home

Design COVID-19 face masks that match your costume

Have an online costume contest

Local health departments may also have additional restrictions. Last month, both Los Angeles and Ventura County announced that trick-or-treating would not be allowed this year, only to later change the guidance to "not recommended."

Riverside County stays in the red tier despite backsliding; other counties go orange, yellow

View photos In July, Jose Macias, a licensed vocational nurse at Centro Medico Cathedral City prepares to begin his workday administering COVID-19 tests. More

While several California counties improved their COVID-19 metrics this week, Riverside County's metrics worsened for the second week in a row. Riverside, due east of Los Angeles, is the state's fourth most populous county, with about 2.5 million people. But it has the second-highest total number of coronavirus cases, 62,000, behind only giant L.A. County.

Under the state's color-coded, four-tiered framework, Riverside and Fresno counties — which have been in the red tier — did not meet the requirements for the red tier last week. While Fresno County improved enough to stay in the red tier this week, Riverside County's numbers got worse.

But the state is not immediately moving the county back a tier, after local officials asked for a one-week grace period to review the data. County officials say they will try to demonstrate that they can stay in the red tier while keeping the virus's spread in check, and say that a return to the purple tier would negatively impact small businesses.

If the county moves back into the purple tier, movie theaters, places of worship, gyms and indoor dining will need to close again.

Other counties moved forward to a new color on Tuesday. Colusa, Kern, Kings, San Benito, Stanislaus and Sutter counties moved into the red tier. Alameda, Placer and Santa Clara counties moved into the orange tier, and Sierra County moved into the yellow tier, which is the least restrictive.

California GOP considers adding more unofficial ballot boxes

View photos On Monday, a sign at Selma's Central Valley Guns in Fresno County claims to be an "Authorized Secure Ballot Drop." The Secretary of State's office issued a memo to county registrars this weekend clarifying that unofficial drop boxes are illegal and ballots must be returned by mail or to official polling places, vote centers, or ballot drop-off locations. More