California starts new year with power outages, water rescues and an earthquake

Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Crews worked to rescue stranded drivers and reopen flooded roadways as the new year began after an intense storm system caused power outages, landslides and flooding in portions of California.

More than 100,000 people were without power in the state on Sunday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us. In Sacramento County, dozens of people trapped in partially or completely submerged vehicles have been rescued, according to Dan Quiggle, deputy fire chief of the Cosumnes Fire Department.

Quiggle said the department is searching for one person who was reported missing and may have been swept off a roadway last night.

"It's a challenge at the moment given that we have dozens and dozens of abandoned vehicles from people that were rescued by our fire department unit last night," Quiggle told USA TODAY on Sunday.

The storm wasn't the only natural phenomenon plaguing Northern California on Sunday. About 200 miles northwest of Sacramento, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake closed a bridge while crews conducted safety inspections.

California storm creates hazardous travel

Dozens of drivers also had to be rescued along a snow-covered Interstate 80 near Lake Tahoe on New Year's Eve, and the route to the mountains from the San Francisco Bay Area reopened to passenger vehicles with chains Sunday morning. In some areas of the state, roads are still impassable due to flooding or snow.

"For many areas of the state flooding and snow closures still exist," the California Department of Transportation said Sunday.

A flash flood warning was extended in Sacramento County along the Cosumnes River Sunday and Highway 99 remained closed. The Sacramento Bee reported two levee breaches after Sacramento County officials said a levee failure was "imminent" and urged nearby residents to seek higher ground Sunday.

Atmospheric river soaks San Fransisco

The storms were the result of an atmospheric river of moisture — a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific.

LANDSLIDES, FLOODING, SNOW: California sees intense storm

More than 4 feet of snow had accumulated in the high Sierra Nevada, and in downtown San Francisco, rainfall hit 5.46 inches on New Year’s Eve, making it the second-wettest day on record. In the state's capital, nearly 35,000 people were still without power as of noon Sunday, down from 150,000 the day before.

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake near Eureka

Meanwhile, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake was recorded Sunday morning at about 10:35 near Eureka, in an area that was already recovering from a 6.4 quake on Dec. 20, killing two, injuring at least 17 and significantly damaging buildings in Humboldt County.

Officials said State Route 211 at Fernbridge is closed as they assess any structural damage to a bridge from Sunday's earthquake.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California hit with power outages, flooding, and earthquake

