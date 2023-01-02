California rocked by 5.4 earthquake as state battles life-threatening floods

Northern California has been hit by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake for the second time within the span of two weeks, leading to power outages and widespread damage.

The quake took place on New Year’s Day, striking around nine miles southeast of Rio Dell in Humboldt County around 10.30am on Sunday, the US Geological Survey reported.

The office of the Humboldt County Sheriff said that home damages were reported in Rio Dell – around half of residents didn’t have power on Sunday and about 30 per cent didn’t have water, according to NBC News.

Early on Monday, just over a dozen customers didn’t have power in Humboldt County, according to poweroutage.us.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t reported any injuries in connection to the earthquake. The authorities added that there was no risk of a tsunami because of the earthquake.

The California Department of Transportation conducted a temporary shutdown of State Route 211 at Fernbridge Road to perform safety inspections, the sheriff’s office noted, warning that there could be delays in traffic.

More follows...