These California restaurants serve some of the best vegan food in the US, Yelp says

California has some of the best vegan restaurants in the country and in Canada, Yelp says.

Fourteen vegan spots across the state made “Yelp’s top 100 vegan restaurants in the US & Canada,” according to an April 4 news release.

Yelp created the list by ranking the volume of reviews and the ratings of those reviews from restaurants categorized as vegan.

Chef Tanya’s Kitchen in Palm Springs landed the No. 2 spot, making it the highest ranked California plant-based restaurant on the list.

The “hidden gem” deli and marketplace serves a variety of sandwiches and salads all made with organic and vegan ingredients.

“Amazing amazing amazing food, and everything was so fresh, flavorful, and mind blowing,” one Yelp reviewer said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chef Tanya's Kitchen (@cheftanyaskitchen)

The El Cubano sandwich is a crowd favorite for Yelp reviewers.

“El Cubano was really the star though. The deli slices were smoky and flavorful, and the sandwich hit every key flavor of a real cubano sandwich!!! Best vegan deli meat around,” one Yelp reviewer wrote.

The sandwich is made with citrus and garlic seitan, mayo, mustard, cabbage, tomato, pickle and onion on a toasted torpedo roll.

Seitan is a meat alternative. It’s made with wheat flour or vital wheat gluten, and it has a similar texture to meat.

The restaurant has another location in Palm Desert.

These 14 vegan restaurants ranked top spots

The Mediterranean Chickpea in Tampa, Florida, snagged the No. 1 spot. Tumerico in Tucson, Arizona, followed at third.

