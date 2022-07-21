This California restaurant made ‘The World’s 50 Best Restaurants’ list. Here’s why

A restaurant in Northern California’s wine country was named one of “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.”

And it was just one of three restaurants in the United States to land an award among eateries across the world.

SingleThread in Healdsburg just made the list, coming in at No. 50, and is more than just a fine dining Japanese restaurant — it’s also a concept that includes a “luxury boutique hotel” and farm.

This is one of the reasons The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 honored it. Many of the fresh ingredients used in SingleThread’s dishes are grown on its farm, according to according to William Reed, the company that creates the list.

Ingredients grown on the farm include fruits, vegetables, flowers, olive oil and herbs.

The business is run by husband-and-wife duo Kyle and Katina Connaughton.

Healdsburg is about 70 miles north of San Francisco.

Kyle plans the 10-course menu and Katina is in charge of the farm, Wine Spectator reported. Together the two have created a “destination restaurant” in California.

During a guest’s dining experience, the first course begins with a small snack on a wooden board then “kaiseki-style dining” follows.

The 10-course tasting menu costs $425 per person.

To determine the top 50 restaurants in the world — which were unveiled at a ceremony on July 18 in London — 1,080 independent experts cast 10 votes for places they have “enjoyed their best restaurant experiences during the previous 18 months.” These culinary experts are made up of food writers, critics, chefs and restaurateurs. This year celebrated the 20th list.

Two other U.S. restaurants made the list and they are both in New York City: No. 33 Atomix and No. 44 Le Bernardin.

These California restaurants rank among top spots in US for outdoor dining. Here’s why

Scammers give CA restaurants 1-star Google reviews — and won’t stop until they’re paid

This California winery in Napa Valley is the best in the state, Yelp says. Here’s why