California to Redouble Efforts as Safe Haven for Abortion Rights

(Bloomberg) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta vowed to redouble the state’s legislative efforts to become a haven for out-of-state abortion patients after the Supreme Court reversed nearly half-a-century of nationwide protections by overturning Roe v. Wade.

“In California, we refuse to turn back the clock and let politicians exert control over a person’s body,” Bonta said in an emailed statement on Friday. “We’ll keep fighting to strengthen and expand access to safe and legal abortion.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom is accelerating efforts to make the most-populous state a sanctuary for reproductive care, with plans to seek voter approval to enshrine abortion rights in the state’s constitution. The Democrat, who is up re-election in the deeply blue state this year, blasted Friday’s ruling, saying in a statement on Twitter that the court has “stripped women of their liberty and let red states replace it with mandated birth.”

Some 26 states are expected to implement laws that effectively ban abortion access after the highest court struck down the 1973 decision that established abortion rights, according to the Guttmacher Institute, the nonprofit abortion-rights advocacy group. In Texas, Attorney General Ken Paxton declared on Friday that abortion is now illegal there, making it the biggest state to prohibit abortion after the ruling.

Newsom has proposed a $125 million package to bolster abortion access in his state. The money would go to providing care for uninsured people, improving infrastructure for reproductive health facilities and giving grants for outreach and education. He also has proposed that companies that move to California from areas with restrictive laws on abortion and LGBTQ+ rights would have a stronger chance of winning tax credits aimed at increasing employment and capital investment.

Crowds of protesters were gathering in cities across the country after Friday’s decision, including at the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, where Democratic Congresswoman and Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass appeared with other political leaders.

Bass, and her opponent in the mayoral race, Rick Caruso, condemned the court’s decision, both saying they’d fight to protect reproductive rights in California’s biggest city.

“I’m deeply furious. It’s a gut punch,” Annie Day, an organizer for the Los Angeles chapter of abortion rights group Rise Up 4 Abortion, said by phone. “We’re going into the streets to fight for legal abortion on demand.” The group is organizing daily protests in Los Angeles, starting midday Friday at the US court house.

“We’re calling mass, sustained non-violent protests,” said Day. “People should drop out of their jobs, cancel whatever they’re doing and go into the streets.”

