California’s recycling rate drops, but cause for optimism + Former EC head Assembly seat

CALIFORNIA OBSERVES NATIONAL RECYCLING DAY WITH NEW STATISTICS

Tuesday marked “America Recycles Day,” and CalRecycle director Rachel Machi Wagoner took the occasion to announce that the state’s recycling rate has dropped to 40% in 2021, down from 42% in 2020.

That’s the bad news.

The good news is that Wagoner says her agency has a way to improve that rate; she wants to add a fourth “R” to “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle:” Re-manufacture.

“The bigger story in my mind is the fact that we’re changing paradigms here in California,” Wagoner said in an interview with The Bee.

Specifically, Wagoner wants to see California create a “circular economy,” where used goods stay in California and get repurposed or re-manufactured for further use in the Golden State.

An example would be recycling batteries for their lithium, which can be used to make new products, she said.

To that end, the state is investing $800 million into building out the infrastructure for that circular economy; that includes money for grants to businesses and local governments.

“It’s really meant to be that jumpstart to a sustainable circular economy,” Wagoner said.

CalRecycle has its hands full after the Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom passed and signed 15 bills related to recycling reform, including a bill that allows for wine and liquor bottles to be recycled as part of the Beverage Container Recycling Program.

Wagoner also pointed out a bill that requires retailers to come up with a plan to address recycling needs in their communities. Current statute allows retailers to pay an “in-lieu” fee to get out of having to accept cans and bottles. The new law removes that option, and forces them to establish a co-op and submit a plan for how they will serve their region.

“What this really is meant to do with the (California Refund Value) is make sure every penny gets back to the consumer,” Wagoner said.

One area where California could stand to improve is in food waste.

Wagoner said that Californians throw away 7.27 billion meals every year.

“That’s a lot of money that we’re leaving on the table,” Wagoner said.

Wagoner said that while the California Legislature has given her agency plenty of work to do to comply with the new laws and regulations, there’s more work to be done. The governor’s office, lawmakers, state and local governments and private partners all need to work together to identify the big picture, she said.

“We can do better. We are doing better. We’re going to continue to do better,” Wagoner said.

FORMER EQUALITY CALIFORNIA HEAD WINS ASSEMBLY SEAT

Rick Chavez Zbur, the former executive director of Equality California, the largest statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization in the country, declared victory in his bid for the Assembly District 51 seat Tuesday.

“As votes continue to be counted, our campaign is confident that our margin of victory will continue to grow. I’m incredibly humbled and grateful to the voters across AD-51 who powered our campaign, and proud that we won with a substantial margin in every city across the district!” Zbur said in a tweet.

The most recent election results show Zbur, a Democrat, leading his Democratic opponent by 11 percentage points for the Los Angeles-area district.

Zbur stepped down from his executive director’s post to run for the Assembly seat. His replacement, Tony Hoang, issued a statement of support for Zbur’s victory.

“My friend Rick Chavez Zbur has spent his career fighting for justice and is exactly the type of champion LGBTQ+ Californians need in the Assembly. From a small farming community in the Rio Grande Valley to the halls of the California Capitol, Rick’s life has been defined by service to his community and his country. I know that his bold, experienced leadership will continue to move our state forward, and he will deliver progressive results for the people of the 51st Assembly District,” Hoang said.

Zbur’s election will help the Legislative LGBTQ Caucus grow to its largest size in state history, with 10% of state lawmakers being openly LGBTQ.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“When Trump announces tonight, remember how far we’ve come in fighting back this scourge. Good people of conscience are winning. We are becoming a better people for the fight. Think of how much better you feel about America after Tuesday. Be vigilant!”

- California GOP consultant Mike Madrid, via Twitter.

