In California: Psychedelics legal in California? And a break from wildfires

Will psychedelic drugs become legal in California next year?

California lawmakers will consider next year whether to decriminalize psychedelic drugs.

On Tuesday, State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, revealed his plans to introduce a bill decriminalizing possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms and other psychedelics, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

If this sounds radical, it's actually become something of a movement across the country over the past few years. Just last week, Oregon voters passed a measure to permit supervised use of psilocybin, a natural psychedelic compound, in a therapeutic setting. In layman's terms, this means Oregon is the first state to legalize psychedelic (or "magic") mushrooms. In another first, the state's voters also decriminalized small amounts of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and psychedelics; possession will result only in a $100 fine.

A similar resolution was adopted in Oakland last year.

Wiener, who said he does not take psychedelics himself, noted that cultures all over the world have been using them since the beginning of time. "We know that psychedelics can be used safely," he said. "We know they appear to have significant medicinal uses."

In addition, Wiener plans to reintroduce legislation that would allow San Francisco and Oakland, both of which are experiencing increasing numbers of opioid overdoses, to experiment with safe-injection sites that would permit users to take drugs under supervision.

Finally, a break from wildfires — but for how long?

This has been California's worst year ever for wildfires. Five of the six largest fires in the state's history started in August and September, and collectively they ravaged more than 2,500 square miles — an area roughly the size of Delaware — and killed 22 people.

But the state has won a temporary reprieve as temperatures have dropped, rain has fallen and snow has dusted the mountains. However, this is little comfort to firefighters who know the state is still in the prime of what many call "fire season" — a term they actually discourage as they fear the public will drop its guard and become careless about campfires, fireworks, cigarette butts and other fire sources.

Despite the break, however, the worst may not be over this year. Just look to the Santa Anas, said David Houck, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather.com. Those winds quickly spread two blazes that broke out last month, one threatening neighborhoods in Irvine and the other residents in Yorba Linda.

A mild Santa Ana wind will reportedly hit SoCal this weekend, but not a lot is expected from it, especially after the recent rains, according to Houck. Still, experts say there is no getting around how the effects of climate change and generally warmer temperatures are lengthening the most intense periods of the year for fires.

