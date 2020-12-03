In California: Prisons report record high COVID-19 infections. And porpoises bounce back.

Winston Gieseke, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Happy hump day! I'm Winston Gieseke, philanthropy and special sections editor for The Desert Sun in Palm Springs with some of today's latest California headlines.

In California brings you top Golden State stories and commentary from across the USA TODAY Network and beyond. Get it free, straight to your inbox.

California prisons report record high COVID-19 infections

State Prison at San Quentin, where California&#39;s death row inmates are held.
State Prison at San Quentin, where California's death row inmates are held.

Coronavirus infections have exploded in California's prisons, with the highest number of active cases — 3,861 — reported last week. This comes after the state has slowed its early releases of inmates, raising questions about overcrowding as infections spread through the correctional facilities, CalMatters reports.

Between July 10 and Aug. 9, more than 4,000 inmates were set free through early release programs, but releases have since slowed. The nine prisons that have been hit the hardest by COVID-19 are at least 120% over capacity.

Meanwhile, there are approximately 7,000 prison inmates sitting in county jails waiting to be transferred to state prisons. Pre-COVID-19, about 2,500 inmates per month were moved from jail into prisons. Recently about 3,000 inmates were transferred out of jails to prisons, but then, last Thursday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation again suspended transfers after coronavirus cases rose.

Pasadena tightens COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, activities

On Sunday, the only city in L.A. County legally offering outside dining was Pasadena.
On Sunday, the only city in L.A. County legally offering outside dining was Pasadena.

Shortly after becoming the go-to place for diners looking to avoid coronavirus restrictions in L.A. County, the City of Pasadena (which has its own health department), announced new guidelines Tuesday after inspectors caught multiple COVID-19 health protocol violations, reports abc7.com

The new rules include:

  • All public and private gatherings with people outside one's own household are prohibited, with exceptions for constitutionally protected religious services and protests.

  • Outdoor dining at restaurants is allowed, but only with members of one's own household. Restaurants must conspicuously post this restriction.

  • Non-essential retail and personal care services are limited to 25% occupancy.

The changes came about after inspectors found unpermitted events, like a car meet and motorcycle show, competitive soccer events attended by kids and families, and people walking in public without wearing masks.

CDC advises Americans to stay home during winter holiday season

Passengers are required to wear a mask while flying on a plane for all major U.S. airlines and at the airport.
Passengers are required to wear a mask while flying on a plane for all major U.S. airlines and at the airport.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is once again urging people not to travel for the holidays.

"The best thing for Americans to do in the upcoming holiday season is to stay at home and not travel,'' Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC's COVID-19 incident manager, said in a news briefing Wednesday. "Cases are rising. Hospitalizations are increasing, Deaths are increasing. We need to try to bend the curve, stop this exponential increase."

For those who opt to ignore the warning, the CDC now recommends getting tested for COVID-19 one to three days before traveling and three to five days after returning home. Walke said testing does not eliminate travel risk, but when combined with reducing nonessential activities and other precautions, it can make "travel safer."

Last week, the CDC strongly recommended against Thanksgiving travel, yet more than a million people were screened by TSA on Sunday alone. As a result, Walke said the CDC expects to see a rise in cases seven to 10 days after the Thanksgiving travel rush.

Also this week, the CDC advised against all travel to Mexico as it does not have strict COVID-19 entry requirements, such as a negative test or quarantine. The CDC's alert level for Mexico is its highest, level 4.

And while we're on the subject of the COVID-19 and traveling, the CDC now says the recommended quarantine time after an exposure to the virus may be shortened to seven or 10 days, down from the previously recommended 14 days.

Oakland bans natural gas in new residential and commercial buildings

Natural gas emits a large amount of carbon into the atmosphere in the form of both CO2 and methane, which is believed to contribute significantly to climate change.
Natural gas emits a large amount of carbon into the atmosphere in the form of both CO2 and methane, which is believed to contribute significantly to climate change.

It's official: In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the City of Oakland banned natural gas in newly constructed apartment and commercial buildings, reports the San Francisco Chronicle.

“Oakland’s national leadership to build cleaner, safer and healthier cities for all families continues with this historic transition to all-electric buildings,” Mayor Libby Schaaf said via statement.

The measure requires developers to create all-electric infrastructure in new residential and commercial builds. Existing structures are not affected.

The move is necessary, according the lead author of the legislation, Councilman Dan Kalb. Without shifting away from the use of natural gas, Oakland can’t meet its climate goals, which were adopted in July. Dubbed the 2030 Equitable Climate Action Plan, it requires the city to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 56% below 2005 levels over the next 10 years.

“Additionally," Kalb said, "reducing the reliance on gas systems will reduce the risk of fires, simplify building systems and maintenance, and improve indoor air quality.”

More than a year ago, Berkeley became the first California city to ban natural gas — a move that was challenged in November 2019 by the California Restaurant Association, who argued that the ban would raise costs and negatively affect restaurants. The lawsuit is still in the courts.

In other Northern California banning news, the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the San Francisco Board of Supervisors made it illegal Tuesday for residents to smoke tobacco inside apartment buildings with three or more units. They can, however, continue to smoke cannabis, as activists argued that the law would take away a person's only legal place to smoke since state law prohibits people from smoking cannabis in public places.

LeBron James signs contract extension with Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James is locked up with the Lakers for another two years.
LeBron James is locked up with the Lakers for another two years.

There is good news for LeBron James fans, as the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has agreed to extend his contract for two years in a deal worth $85 million, his agent reported Wednesday.

The 35-year-old James averaged 25.3 points last season and led the NBA in assists with 10.2 per game. His extension runs through the 2022-23 season, which will give him 20 seasons in the NBA; by the end of the term, the earnings from his NBA contracts will approach $435 million.

NorCal harbor porpoise population sees dramatic increase

Technically not a dolphin, the harbor porpoise is shy and small, reaching a maximum 5.5 feet and 170 pounds. Dolphins, porpoises and whales are all types of cetaceans. Harbor porpoises, as their name suggests, prefer coastal waters, according to NOAA.
Technically not a dolphin, the harbor porpoise is shy and small, reaching a maximum 5.5 feet and 170 pounds. Dolphins, porpoises and whales are all types of cetaceans. Harbor porpoises, as their name suggests, prefer coastal waters, according to NOAA.

In what scientists are calling an inspiring example of nature’s resilience, the population of harbor porpoises — shy marine mammals that resemble small dolphins — has more than doubled since the late 1980s off the coasts of Monterey Bay, San Francisco and Sonoma.

Back in the 1980s and '90s, reports The Mercury News, hundreds of these creatures each year would wash up dead on shore after getting tangled in huge commercial fishing gill nets. But state officials banned gill nets in much of Northern California in 1990 after public outcry and threats of lawsuits from environmental groups.

“It’s exciting. It’s hopeful,” said Karin Forney, a research biologist based in Moss Landing with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “There are many species that have been harmed by human activities, and often if we stop doing what we were doing to hurt them, they can recover. They can rebound.”

That's today's news. We'll be back in your inbox tomorrow with more.

In California is a roundup of news from across USA Today network newsrooms. Also contributing: abc7.com, San Francisco Chronicle, CalMatter

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California prisons report record high COVID-19 infections

Latest Stories

  • Rockets trading Russell Westbrook to Wizards for John Wall, draft pick

    Russell Westbrook is headed to Washington.

  • Steelers' 16-0 quest continues with win over depleted Ravens team on weird Wednesday afternoon

    The Steelers didn't blow out the Ravens, but still got their 11th straight win.

  • Paul George slams his role, Clippers chemistry under Doc Rivers

    Paul George laid out a lot of blame on Doc Rivers for last season's Clippers failures.

  • NBC's Cris Collinsworth roasted after being 'blown away' that 'ladies' comprehend football

    Twitter made clear how it felt about Cris Collinsworth's thoughts on women who watch football.

  • NFL says it won’t 'cut in line' to get COVID vaccine for players and personnel

    Commissioner Roger Goodell also said that the league still isn't planning on a single-site playoff bubble right now.

  • Evander Kane really wants to fight Jake or Logan Paul

    The NHL forward is relentlessly trying to box Jake Paul after the YouTuber KO'd former NBA player Nate Robinson.

  • All 4 Broncos QBs fined for not wearing masks

    The COVID-19 protocol violations forced the Broncos to play Sunday's game without a quarterback.

  • 'I'd rather be in Toronto': Raptors coach Nick Nurse on challenge of playing in Tampa

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is ready to embrace the unusual circumstances his team is facing during the 2020-21 NBA season. He also talks about the losses of Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, what to expect from rookies Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris.

  • Explaining MLB's non-tender deadline: Why Kyle Schwarber and other big names joined the free agent pool

    Usually a procedural offseason deadline, Wednesday's deadline for MLB teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players could dramatically change the free agent market. Here's why.

  • LeBron's new Lakers contract keeps hope alive for a Bron-Bronny extravaganza

    LeBron James has said that it would be his greatest achievement to play in the NBA with his son, Bronny.

  • Issues with CFP, Michigan’s COVID outbreak, ACC panders to ND & Clemson

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde from Sports Illustrated are back again for your listening pleasure. The Michigan vs. Maryland game is off, casting doubts on "The Game" with Ohio State next weekend. The guys dive into the potential implications for the Buckeyes, as well as Kirk Herbstreit’s messy comments on the latest college football playoff rankings show.  Speaking of our beloved playoff, Pat, Pete and Dan break down the myriad of issues they have with the current system. When will we see some changes?  Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller captivated the nation last week. Is she the first of many? And why won't the college ranks take after the NFL and hire more females?  The guys also toss around a couple of People’s Court cases before making their picks against the spread in the Race for the Case. 

  • NBA Twitter is stoked on Russell Westbrook-John Wall trade

    Two of the NBA's most polarizing players trading places has Twitter in a frenzy.

  • Michigan AD Warde Manuel rips ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit: 'A statement by a fool'

    Kirk Herbstreit questioned whether Michigan would use its COVID-19 cases as an excuse to not play Ohio State on Dec. 12. 

  • Rockets, Wizards swap Russell Westbrook & John Wall

    Reports say Houston & Washington will exchange point guards in a trade. The Athletic reports Houston will also receive 2023 protected 1st-round pick. Westbrook reunites with former coach Scott Brooks in D.C.; Wall hasn’t played since December 2018 due to injuries.

  • Jays 'prepared' if things pick up on free agency and trade fronts this off-season

    The potential for the Toronto Blue Jays to have a memorable off-season is there. Now it appears to be a matter of waiting for the first big dominoes to fall so the action can really begin.Whether Toronto strikes first remains up in the air. But with money to spend and prospect capital in tow, the team could be a player on both the free agent and trade fronts as it aims higher after returning to the playoffs in 2020."It doesn't take much at this point for a deal to happen," general manager Ross Atkins said Wednesday. "I don't know if it's days or a week or two before things start to pick up for the Toronto Blue Jays, but we're prepared."Atkins struck quickly last month by inking left-hander Robbie Ray to a one-year deal worth US$8 million, making him the first free agent to sign in what has been a quiet off-season so far around the big leagues.Big names like Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu, George Springer and others remain on the board. Just like in other years, one notable free-agent signing or trade could unlock things for everyone else. After a three-year rebuild, the Blue Jays opened their wallet last winter by signing ace Hyun-Jin Ryu to a lucrative four-year contract. Starting pitching remains a focal point for a team also looking to improve its overall defence and in the bullpen.However, some uncertainty remains for the lone Canadian franchise in Major League Baseball. While Atkins said he's "super-optimistic" the Blue Jays will play in Toronto in 2021, border restrictions due to the pandemic could see them start the season south of the border. In addition, the Globe and Mail reported last week that team owner Rogers Communications and the Brookfield Asset Management company were looking into tearing down Rogers Centre as part of a larger development project.Atkins, who met via video with members of the Toronto chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America, was asked how that uncertainty might impact potential moves."We haven't felt any strong concerns from anyone that we've talked (to) about it," he said. "As I reflect on that, I think that probably has a lot to do with the nature of professional athletes. "They want to know that they have the resources to compete, and they want to compete. And then they want to have the chance to win. We've checked those boxes even when we weren't in our stadium."With baseball's virtual winter meetings set for next week, big-name free agents could be getting closer to decisions. For his part, Atkins said he's approaching this period as another step in the process, like he did in the last off-season or at the trade deadline."This is another point in time where we have an opportunity to add talent," he said. "What we're thinking about is not only positional fits, whether that be pitching or position, outfield, infield, catching, but also how it'll impact our environment for some time to come. "So that's something that we're talking to free agents (about) and targeting free agents for is how they will influence Cavan Biggio and Bo Bichette and Vladdy (Guerrero Jr.,) and Ryan Borucki and Jordan Romano and others."To clear room on the roster, the Blue Jays non-tendered right-handed pitcher A.J. Cole and infielder Travis Shaw. Cole appeared in 24 games for the Blue Jays in 2020, compiling a 3-0 record with a 3.09 earned-run average and 20 strikeouts.Shaw batted .239 with six home runs and 17 runs batted in over 50 games.Also Wednesday, the BBWAA's Toronto chapter released its annual awards. Ryu was the unanimous selection as pitcher of the year and slugger Teoscar Hernandez took the nod as player of the year and most improved player. Romano, a reliever from Markham, Ont., was named rookie of the year. Outfielder Anthony Alford and broadcaster Mike Wilner were named co-winners of the John Cerutti Award for goodwill, co-operation and character.Voting was conducted by Toronto chapter members. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

  • Report: Steelers fear torn ACL for LB Bud Dupree after win over Ravens

    Dupree is a centerpiece of the Steelers defense and a pending free agent.

  • Deshaun Watson says Texans re-signing Will Fuller is 'very important' despite PEDs suspension

    Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby were suspended for six games on Monday for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.

  • Maxime Crepeau wins Allstate Good Hands Award for save against Iceland

    Maxime Crepeau's diving save for Canada against Iceland has earned the 26-year-old goalkeeper the 2020 Allstate Canadian National Teams Good Hands Award.The award, decided by an online fan vote from Nov. 19-26, recognizes the top save by a Canadian national team 'keeper during international play.Crepeau's save came in the 76th minute of Canada's 1-0 loss to Iceland on Jan. 15 in Irvine, Calif. Kristjan Finnbogason, taking a pass at the edge of the penalty box, drove towards goal and looked to fire a shot at the far postInstead, he aimed at the near post, sending his shot between a defender’s legs. Crepeau managed to change direction in time, diving to his right and getting a hand to the ball, deflecting it around the post. Allstate will present Crepeau with the Good Hands Award at a future national team home match. Crepeau, a native of Candiac, Que., who plays club soccer for the Vancouver Whitecaps, also won the award in 2016.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020The Canadian Press

  • Week 13 fantasy football metrics notebook: Austin Ekeler could be the highest scoring RB the rest of 2020

    Matt Harmon opens up his advanced metrics notebook heading into Week 13 to show why Austin Ekeler is set to smash the rest of the season, why Kirk Cousins is underrated, and more.

  • Matt Coleman hits game winner, lifts Texas past North Carolina for Maui Invitational title

    Thanks to a stepback jumper in the final seconds, Texas won the relocated Maui Invitational on Wednesday afternoon.