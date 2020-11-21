California nighttime curfew, stimulus check deadline, American Music Awards: 5 things to know this weekend

California to enact curfew amid growing COVID-19 cases

California will begin a nighttime curfew Saturday as the state grapples with a rise in coronavirus cases. Non-essential work and gatherings must shut down from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in counties that are in the strictest level of California's pandemic restrictions, which includes 94% of the state's nearly 40 million residents. "The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge," Gov. Gavin Newsom said after his curfew announcement. The order will be in effect until Dec. 21, but could be extended if infection rates and disease trends don’t improve.

Police search for suspect linked to Wisconsin mall shooting

Authorities will continue their investigation Saturday after a shooting in a Wisconsin mall left at least eight people injured. Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber gave no motive for the attack at Mayfair Mall in a brief update after the incident but said the shooter left the scene when authorities arrived. "Preliminary statements from witnesses indicate that the shooter is a white male in his 20s or 30s," Weber said. Witnesses told WISN-TV they heard what they believed to be eight to 12 gunshots. The shooting at the mall marks at least the fourth time this year multiple people have been wounded by gunfire in a single incident in the Milwaukee area. In February, the Mayfair Mall was the site of a shooting when city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who also is Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him. The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.

Story continues

If you haven't received your $1,200 stimulus check, act now

The IRS sent letters to about 9 million Americans who haven’t received a stimulus check to remind them that they need to submit their information by Saturday. That includes college students, as well as individuals and families who don’t typically file tax returns, usually because of low incomes. The deadline is 3 p.m. EST to register for an Economic Impact Payment. You may also be eligible to get a $1,200 payment for a spouse and $500 for each qualifying child. If you miss the deadline, you can still get your money if you're eligible, but you'll have to wait until next year and claim it as a recovery rebate credit on your 2020 income tax return.

Conference showdowns could have College Football Playoff impact

Three college football games Saturday will have an impact on conference races. In the Big Ten, No. 3 Ohio State will host 10th-ranked Indiana in a game that will likely decide one of the two teams in the conference championship game. No. 12 Wisconsin vs. No. 20 Northwestern likely will be a winner-take-all matchup in the West. Meanwhile, the annual Bedlam showdown between No. 14 Oklahoma and No. 17 Oklahoma State will have an influence on the Big 12 race. The Sooners have won five consecutive conference titles, but cannot afford a loss after early stumbles this year against Kansas State and Iowa State. The Cowboys would be in position to reach their first conference title game with a win.

It's the American Music Awards!

The American Music Awards air Sunday from Los Angeles and will be seen in more than 200 countries and territories around the globe (in the U.S., on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT). Unlike many other awards shows, winners are decided by you, the public. Votes were cast earlier this year on the show's website, theamas.com. The ceremony, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, will feature several new categories, including new rap and hip-hop honors and several new awards for Latin music.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California curfew, stimulus check: 5 things to know this weekend