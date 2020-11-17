In California: Newsom orders emergency shutdowns as virus surges; Airbnb to go public

I'm Winston Gieseke, philanthropy and special sections editor for The Desert Sun in Palm Springs, bringing you what you need to know from today's California headlines.

Newsom orders business shutdowns, considers statewide curfew

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday he is “sounding the alarm” due to “the fastest increase California has seen" in coronavirus cases. As a result, nearly three-quarters of the state's counties must now operate under the state’s strictest pandemic restrictions, and health officials are considering a statewide curfew.

This will affect indoor dining, gyms and movie theaters, among other businesses; all must either remain closed or shut down in 41 of the state's 58 counties. Newsom said he anticipates even more restrictions coming Friday.

In the last 10 days, new daily coronavirus cases have doubled across California; last week, it was announced that the state had reached 1 million total cases. The state has blamed the increases on people who have grown tired of dealing with the pandemic and ignored public health warnings to avoid socializing with friends and family members.

In addition, the following new rules were added Monday to the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the state's four-tiered, color-coded system for reopening:

Counties will now move tiers after one week of increased COVID-19 cases, not two

Counties can move back multiple tiers if they experience a significant increase

Businesses must shut down within 24 hours, instead of 72, when counties move tiers

The state will announce tier changes twice a week, instead of once per week

The governor's action, which goes into effect Tuesday, will result in there being 41 counties in the most restrictive purple tier, 11 in the red tier, four in the orange tier and two in the least restrictive yellow tier.

Last week, Newsom was joined by the governors of Oregon and Washington in issuing travel advisories that urged people to avoid traveling outside the state or country and suggesting that those entering or returning self-quarantine in the hopes of slowing down the spread of the coronavirus.

If you are still determined to travel for Thanksgiving — which health officials are not recommending — the Los Angeles Times has some tips it says can minimize your COVID-19 risk.

Despite the difficulty of social distancing while navigating airports, train stations and rest stops, do your best to stay six feet apart from others and be sure to wear a mask.

Once you're on the plane, Dr. George Rutherford, epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at UC San Francisco, suggests you sit by a window. “And you want to sit as far away from the toilets as much as possible, which would minimize how often you’re near passengers walking past you," he said. He also recommends selecting an airline that isn't selling the middle seats in rows.

After you've landed, if you take a taxi or rideshare, the CDC recommends only riding with masked drivers or passengers. Sit as far from the driver as possible, avoid touching surfaces and ask the driver to improve ventilation by opening windows or setting the air ventilation system on non-recirculation mode. If you're taking public transportation, avoid touching surfaces, travel during non-peak hours and try to stay at least six feet away from others.

Health officials in L.A. County and the Bay Area are also recommending that people quarantine for 14 days upon returning from their travels.

Airbnb IPO could generate billions for the Bay Area

