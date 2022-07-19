California National Guard commander to retire at the end of this month, Newsom announces

Darrell Smith
·3 min read

The commander of the California National Guard is retiring at the end of this month, capping an 11-year assignment leading the state’s military department that began in the wake of a financial scandal and is coming to an end amid allegations of favoritism and whistleblower retaliation.

Adjutant General David Baldwin played a key stateside role in aiding Ukraine forces at war against an invading Russia, but also weathered a number of embarrassing scandals in his top officers’ ranks in recent months.

Baldwin’s last day in his post will be July 31. Maj. Gen. Mathew Beevers, the No. 2 commander in the California National Guard, will lead the agency upon Baldwin’s retirement.

“For more than a decade at the helm of the California Military Department, General Baldwin has overseen the California National Guard’s critical work to support communities at home and overseas, while pushing forward much-needed reforms to change the culture to better serve Californians,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement Monday.

“Amid Ukraine’s ongoing fight for its freedom, Gen. Baldwin has been instrumental in training Ukrainian forces, serving as a bridge between our nations,” Newsom said in the statement. “I thank Gen. Baldwin for his steadfast leadership and nearly four decades of committed service to our state and nation.”

Baldwin assumed command of the California National Guard in 2011 after revelations of improper dual pay collected by his two predecessors were uncovered in a Sacramento Bee investigation. One of Baldwin’s first duties as newly seated adjutant was to call on the state to review the commanding officers’ pay records. The Guard paid tens of millions of dollars in disputed bonuses, and thousands of troops were directed to return money until the military waived repayment in 2017.

Baldwin had held command assignments on deployments to the Middle East and Afghanistan before taking the Sacramento posting in April 2011.

Baldwin led the state military department during a period in which citizen soldiers deployed to Afghanistan, fought devastating wildfires and joined in the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Baldwin also recently has helped coordinate support to the Ukrainian military, an assignment pegged to the California National Guard’s decades-long alliance with Ukrainian troops.

In September, Baldwin and California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis in September met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Moffett Field in Mountain View. Baldwin in turn met with Ukraine military leaders in central Europe as the war neared in November and Russia began to amass troops.

Over the past few years, Baldwin’s command has also come under scrutiny following a string of scandals involving its some if its highest-ranking officers.

Those allegations date to 2017, when a high-ranking officer filed a lawsuit against the National Guard alleging Baldwin blocked his career advancement.

“Maj. Gen. Baldwin was particularly insidious and corrupt and I’m surprised he lasted as long as he did,” said retired Col. John Haramalis, who filed the 2017 lawsuit. His departure will be a good thing for the men and women of the California national Guard.”

In 2019, the Los Angeles Times reported that a spy plane detailed to monitor racial justice protests deployed to his hometown, suburban El Dorado Hills. And, more recently, the Los Angeles Times reported that three top officers appeared to escape discipline for a mix of alleged offenses, such as assigning a subordinate to perform personal errands.

The Sacramento Bee’s Adam Ashton contributed to this report.

