The California Museum is hosting a ‘Summer Soiree’ filled with vendors. What’s it all about?

Fun, food and education are the spirit of the first “Summer Soirees” to be held at the California Museum on Thursday.

The event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. will feature 20 vendors spread throughout the museum’s courtyard and building, youth art, craft beer, food, a live DJ and exhibit tours. Admission is $5 and will include access to the popup market and the museum.

The “Summer Soirees” theme for July is Asian American and Pacific Islander. The events will take place the third Thursday of the month thru September.

“Each event is going to have something different,” Remy Tokunaga, one of the soiree organizers, said. “We’re hoping to partner with other organizations as well as in the future events. So yeah, this is just the beginning.”

Tokunaga runs The Creative Space, a Sacramento-based events and pop-up business that is working in collaboration with the museum to put on the event.

The event will center around the museum’s exhibits on Chinese immigration to California, along with an exhibit on the American World War II Japanese Internment Camps. Tokunaga’s grandparents were placed in those internment camps.

“I actually went to the museum when I was younger with my grandparents who were in the internment camps, and it definitely opened a dialogue with them,” she said. “So we’re hoping that by having this event and really getting it out there, that it opens up a lot of conversation and can really just give us all a better understanding of each other and of the history of California.”

Masks will be required inside the museum, but will not be required while in the outside portions.

The next two events will be themed around women and California pop culture.