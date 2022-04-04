California’s Most Famous House Was a Battle With Owner’s Shopping Addiction

Victoria Kastner
·8 min read
Panoramic Images/Alamy Stock Photo
Panoramic Images/Alamy Stock Photo

One trial for Julia Morgan involved having to contend with William Randolph Hearst’s rapidly accumulating purchases, as Julia’s longtime employee Walter Steilberg explained: “Miss Morgan had to deal not only with the visible client across the table from her, but also these other clients who were peddling antiques to Mr. Hearst from all over the world.” A lifelong art collector with widely eclectic interests, W.R. described himself as “like a dipsomaniac [drunkard] with a bottle.” When art dealers showed him things, he had to buy, and his timing was opportune.

In 1909, American export duties were lifted on art that was more than a century old. What began as a trickle of fine objects leaving Europe became a flood after 1918, when war-torn countries needed funds to rebuild, and long-held British fortunes were devoured by inheritance taxes. W.R. haunted New York’s art galleries and auction houses, maintaining the same high level of involvement in every art-buying decision that he displayed in every building decision. His possessions fitted so seamlessly into San Simeon’s architecture that it is easy to assume he had purchased everything prior to construction. In fact, he owned less than 5 percent of the hilltop’s approximately twenty thousand objects before 1919. Julia incorporated Hearst’s expanding collections into her constantly evolving design, while simultaneously maintaining the estate’s atmosphere of symmetry and balance. Her Beaux-Arts training proved the perfect preparation for this difficult endeavor.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>The ornate indoor Roman Pool at Hearst Castle, designed by architect Julia Morgan between 1919 and 1947 for newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst atop a hill in California’s San Lucia Mountain Range, near San Simeon.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Carol M. Highsmith</div>

The ornate indoor Roman Pool at Hearst Castle, designed by architect Julia Morgan between 1919 and 1947 for newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst atop a hill in California’s San Lucia Mountain Range, near San Simeon.

Carol M. Highsmith

Unlike most prominent American art collectors—including financier J.P. Morgan and industrialist Henry Clay Frick—W.R. specialized in the decorative arts (furniture, metalwork, pottery, and textiles) rather than concentrating on the fine arts of painting and sculpture. Hearst’s collections ranged widely in quality as well as in age, origin, and category, since he bought whatever appealed to him. He was particularly interested in antique ceilings, buying dozens of Spanish examples from the American art dealer Arthur Byne. Julia had known Arthur’s wife, Mildred, during her years in Paris, and her letters to the Bynes (who became permanent residents of Spain) were remarkable for the frankness with which she expressed her opinions. Julia clearly felt that W.R. was on the losing side in many of his transactions: “I think you will find you will have a very appreciative and interested client. He has been so thoroughly the victim of some of his dealers that he will, on his side, greatly appreciate real knowledge and fair treatment.”

Julia provided the Bynes with a candid description of San Simeon:

“We are building for him a sort of village on a mountain-top, miles from any railway, and housing . . . his collections as well as his family. Having different buildings allows the use of varied treatments. . . . So far we have received from him, to incorporate in the new buildings, some twelve or thirteen [train] carloads of antiques, brought from the ends of the earth and from Prehistoric down to late Empire in period, the majority however, being of Spanish origin. They comprise vast quantities of tables, beds, armoires, secretaries, all kinds of cabinets, church statuary, columns, door frames, carved doors in all states of repair and disrepair, overaltars, reliquaries, lanterns, iron grille doors, window grilles, votive candlesticks, torcheres, all kinds of chairs in quantity, six or seven well heads. . . . I don’t see myself where we are ever going to use half suitably, but I find that the idea is to try things out and if they are not satisfactory, discard them for the next thing that comes that promises better. There is interest and charm coming gradually into play.”

On another occasion she sent them a similarly lengthy list of diverse objects, all located in the Assembly Room (Casa Grande’s largest sitting room, with dimensions of 83 by 31 feet), and staunchly concluded, “Now, I know it sounds frightful, but it is not!

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Julia Morgan, architect discussing plans with Hearst at San Simeon in 1926.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Chronicle Books</div>

Julia Morgan, architect discussing plans with Hearst at San Simeon in 1926.

Chronicle Books

Julia was San Simeon’s sole interior decorator, a responsibility she preferred to keep for herself. Walter recalled, “She had a horror of decorators coming in and spoiling a house...” Hearst’s most recent acquisitions were sent to the four warehouses they built along the coast, where staff members photographed each item and noted its dimensions. After examining these photos and corresponding with Hearst, Julia incorporated the selected article into her design scheme, even though the object was seldom the proper size. She wrote to W.R. about his third-floor bedroom suite: “The Gothic Sitting Room ceiling is in and Gyorgy [a woodcarver] is finishing it. . . . It took some real good nature on the part of the ‘wormers’ [craftsmen who were antiquing the modern portions] to match up new with old work.” Sometimes this complicated process of amalgamation surprised even Julia, who confessed to the Bynes: “I have developed an absorptive capacity that seems ungodly when I stop to reflect.”

It is possible to glimpse Julia at work on the hilltop because she uncharacteristically consented to appear in a home movie that Hearst shot in 1921. Titled The Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughters: A Romance of the Ranchos, it was a silent melodrama that W.R. wrote, directed, and starred in—as John Jenkins, the dashing hero—with his wife, Millicent, costarring as his damsel in distress. In Julia’s scene, she stands with them both in front of Casa del Sol—the center cottage, clearly under construction—and unrolls a drawing that they peruse. She is smiling and relaxed, wearing what might be a calla lily tucked into her hatband. W.R. penned this affectionate title card to explain Julia’s role in the story: “You now detect/The architect/With patient gaze/She views the plans/That are no man’s/Hers is the guilt/For what she built/And hers the praise.”

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Grand study room with attached library at Hearst Castle.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Alamy Stock Photo</div>

Grand study room with attached library at Hearst Castle.

Alamy Stock Photo

In addition to being the sole architect and interior decorator, Julia was also San Simeon’s presiding landscape architect. She and W.R. determined every aspect of the estate, including positioning the buildings, selecting the plants, and hiring the gardeners. They even had four enormous two-hundred-year-old live oaks (Quercus agrifolia) moved in order to ensure that the trees were located in the most picturesque spots. This unprecedented effort involved encasing each tree’s massive root system inside a huge concrete basin, which they were then able to move with winches. All four trees survived their relocation. W.R. and Julia both revered these majestic native oaks. When a grass fire threatened the buildings, his first telegram to her read, “Think fire very serious; would rather have building burn than trees.” Their other priority was showcasing the hilltop’s unparalleled vistas, which stretched for more than 100 miles in nearly all directions. W.R. declared at the beginning of construction: “The main thing at the ranch is the view.” Creating spacious patios on the precipitous slopes was difficult, as Julia explained to the Bynes: “. . . all garden work is on steep hillsides, requiring endless steps and terracing.”

Julia had largely completed the initial garden design in 1922, when she suggested that W.R. should hire the Bay Area artist Bruce Porter as a landscape consultant. He was a polymath who had designed the stained-glass windows for San Francisco’s Swedenborgian Church and the gardens at Filoli, William Bowers Bourn II’s bucolic Woodside estate 30 miles south of San Francisco. When Porter visited San Simeon in 1922, he was dazzled by its scope and beauty. Julia revealed: “Am just back from San Simeon with Mr. Porter—that is, what is left of him. . . . As [I] thought probable, he grasped the place as a whole and from the painter—as well as planter—viewpoint.” Porter produced an enthusiastic report early in 1923, writing: “Even now, with but three of the buildings completed—they strangely magnify themselves into the bulk and importance of a city.” W.R. was delighted with Porter’s observations: “Very wonderfully good report many artists could have spent a lifetime on the property and not have made as good a one.” Porter’s summary also mentioned a location below the cottages where W.R. and Julia had already decided to build a water feature. Hearst noted in the margin: “This should be a very romantic spot, a place for young lovers—and maybe old ones.”

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>On this drawing—one of 10,000 created for San Simeon—Julia and W.R. Hearst discussed the proper siting of the three cottages that encircle twin-towered Casa Grande.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Chronicle Books</div>

On this drawing—one of 10,000 created for San Simeon—Julia and W.R. Hearst discussed the proper siting of the three cottages that encircle twin-towered Casa Grande.

Chronicle Books

It proved a prophetic description, because on this site Julia eventually designed the unforgettable Neptune Pool. It features a classical temple façade, made from six ancient Roman columns that support a seventeenth-century statue of the site’s namesake, Neptune, the Roman god of the sea. The pool’s 104-foot-long oval basin—located in front of the temple—is 3 to 10 feet deep. It holds 345,000 gallons of shimmering water, filtered and heated for year-round use. No evidence exists to prove that Julia even knew how to swim, but she brilliantly understood how to transform a utilitarian swimming pool into a stunning garden feature.

Built over fourteen years, in three different versions, the Neptune Pool provides one of the best examples of Julia’s ability to blend disparate elements into a seamless whole.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Chronicle Books</div>
Chronicle Books

Hearst acquired the columns (which combine ancient and modern elements) from a Roman art gallery in 1922. Later that year, he wrote to Julia with the news that he had purchased three freestanding statues of Neptune and two sea nymphs: “This Neptune fountain though not beautiful is quaint, and although the nymphs are not over attired the dominant figure is an elderly gentleman with whiskers who lends respectability to the landscape—for those at least who don’t know his record.” They sunk these figures into concrete so they would resemble a carved relief in the temple’s pediment. W.R. also commissioned Parisian sculptor Charles-Georges Cassou to carve four marble statues of nymphs caressing swans, as well as the Birth of Venus sculpture group located in the alcove opposite the temple. By day the pool’s curved marble colonnades frame far-reaching views of the ocean and mountains; by night, they form spectacular floodlit reflections in the still water. It’s no wonder that in the 1990s the distinguished architect Charles Moore referred to the Neptune Pool as “a grand liquid ballroom, for the gods and goddesses of the silver screen.”

Excerpted with permission from Julia Morgan: An Intimate Biography of the Trailblazing Architect by Victoria Kastner, published by Chronicle Books 2022

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in their last eight home games dating to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ily

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pageau scores 3 goals, Isles beat Devils for 4th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jean-Gabriel Pageau had three goals and an assist, and the New York Islanders held off the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Sunday to extend their winning streak to a season-high four straight games. Former Devil Cory Schneider made 27 saves in his first NHL start since March 6, 2020. The 36-year-old goaltender was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League last month with Ilya Sorokin sidelined and Semyon Varlamov needing a break. Kyle Palmieri added New York's other goa