California mass shooting: Rail employee ‘shoots dead eight and himself’ as suspect’s house found on fire

Justin Vallejo and Josh Marcus
·7 min read
Tactical law enforcement officers move through the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light-rail yard where a mass shooting occurred on May 26, 2021 in San Jose, California (Getty Images)
Tactical law enforcement officers move through the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light-rail yard where a mass shooting occurred on May 26, 2021 in San Jose, California (Getty Images)

Eight people were killed in a mass shooting during a union meeting at a train yard in San Jose, California, on Wednesday.

Santa Clara County sheriff Laurie Smith said officers ran into the building as shots were being fired in “heroics that resulted in a diminished loss of life”.

A fire was reported around the time of the shooting at the alleged gunman’s San Jose house, about nine miles from the main railway crime scene, according to a firefighter quoted by KTVU. The FBI and bomb squad were also investigating the building.

Authorities reportedly found gasoline and hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside.

What happened?

Police were called at 6.34am about shots breaking out at a county railway maintenance year, located near the Santa Clara County sheriff’s department headquarters.

Nine people died – including the suspect, who was an employee of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) – while more than 40 survivors were evacuated. At least one survivor is injured and in “critical condition” at a nearby hospital, according to police.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy Russell Davis said the “numbers can change, this is still a fluid and active situation”.

A fellow VTA employee reportedly called his mother and said the shooting occurred during a union meeting at the rail yard.

Raj Singh, the recording and financial secretary for Amalgamated Transit Union local 265, which represents VTA operators, told The Mercury News that the shooting occurred at the busiest time of day during a shift change when operators and maintenance workers were getting ready for the start of the day’s service.

The shooting at 100 W Younger Ave is the location of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority’s maintenance yard, which services rail, bus and shuttle services to the Bay Area.

Who is the suspect?

The primary suspect was identified as railway technician Samuel James Cassidy, 57, with multiple local media outlets, including KTVU, the San Jose Mercury News, and a local NBC affiliate, citing law enforcement sources. Sheriff’s deputy Cian Jackson told The Independent they would not be releasing the name of the suspect until the coroner’s office had informed the next of kin.

The gunman, believed to be 57, died by suicide, sources told The Los Angeles Times, with multiple weapons and ammunition said to have been found inside his home. Authorities said they believe the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and that officers did not exchange fire with him.

Cassidy’s ex-girlfriend told NBC Bay Area on Wednesday that the man was “not mentally stable” during their relationship, which occurred 12 years ago.

The woman, who did not give her name, said she hadn’t spoken with Cassidy in years, but described how he got angry and aggressive after she turned down a marriage proposal two months into their relationship, which began after meeting on dating site Match.com.

“I was scared,” she said. “He made a lot of trouble for me. I’ve moved forward.”

“He’s a murderer,” she added. “He killed innocent people. That’s terrible. I feel sad.”

Cassidy didn’t have a major criminal background, KTVU reports, though he did have a few traffic violations on file. One coworker reportedly said the man was “strange,” while others in the neighbourhood called him a “loner”.

Is there any evidence about a motive?

At a press conference on Wednesday, sheriff’s department official said there was no official information yet about a potential motive.

Law enforcement sources told the LA Times that the shooting was related to a workplace issue and that it did not involve riders of Santa Clara County’s light rail system.

How is the investigation proceeding?

The Santa Clara County sheriff’s department, San Jose police department, as well as federal agencies like Homeland Security, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are assisting with the investigation into the shooting, which took place across at least two different buildings at the railway facility.

“We received information there are explosive devices inside the building,” Mr Davis, the sheriff’s deputy, said, adding that the bomb squad and Federal Bureau of Investigation had been activated to investigate. A bomb dog detected a device but no further information was revealed.

Authorities must clear the building before a deeper crime scene investigation can occur.

A fire was reported around the time of the shooting at the alleged gunman’s San Jose house, about nine miles away. Cassidy’s ex-wife confirmed to KTVU the couple had lived together at that address before divorcing in 2009.

What have elected leaders said in response?

Joe Biden was briefed on the mass shooting by his Homeland Security Advisor, Liz Sherwood-Randall, according to a statement given to press pool reporters.

The president said in a statement that while they’re still learning details, there are at least eight families who will never be whole again.

“There are children, parents, and spouses who are waiting to hear whether someone they love is ever going to come home. There are union brothers and sisters – good, honest, hardworking people – who are mourning their own,” Mr Biden said.

The president urged Congress to do more and take immediate action to help end “this epidemic of gun violence” in America, saying every life taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation.

“I have the solemn duty of yet again of ordering the flag to be lowered at half-staff, just weeks after doing so following the mass shootings at spas in and around Atlanta; in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado; at a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina; and at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana. Enough.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, who has family in the city of San Jose, told reporters “the facts are still revealing themselves but it is absolutely tragic, it’s absolutely tragic”.

California leaders also condemned the violence and called for reform.

Governor Gavin Newsom asked when the country would end the politics, stale rhetoric and finger-pointing, which he argues produces nothing except more fury and frustration at mass shootings repeated over and over again.

“We’re experiencing something that is not experienced anywhere else in the world, there is a sameness to this and that numbness I think we’re all feeling,” he said.

“It begs the damn question, what the hell’s going on in the United States of America? What the hell’s wrong with us, and when are we going to come to grips with this? When are we going to put down our arms literally and figuratively?”

San Jose’s mayor also expressed his anguish about the shooting, which occurred less than two years after another major spree in the area in 2019, at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California, where three people were killed and 12 were injured.

“This is a horrific day for our city, and it’s a tragic day for the VTA family,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said on Wednesday. “Our heart pains for the family and coworkers because we know so many are feeling deeply this loss of their loved ones and their friends. Now is the moment for us to collect ourselves and understand what happened, to mourn and help those who have suffered to heal.”

He also called for reforms, saying he is working “to ensure we never see a horrific tragedy like this again in San Jose.”

What is being done for the families of the victims?

Family members looking for survivors evacuated from the facility were directed to a nearby County building at 70 W Hedding Street. The VTA said that grief counsellors would be onsite for employees and family.

Those looking for loved ones were also directed to call 408-299-2311 for more information.

A fund for families impacted by the violence can be found at Working Partnerships USA, a labour advocacy group.

Flags were ordered at half mast in Washington DC and San Jose, and a community vigil will be held on Thursday at 6pm PST at San Jose’s city hall.

How many mass shootings have occurred this year?

According to the Gun Violence Archive, at least 232 mass shootings – which they define as involving a minimum of four victims– have occurred so far in 2021, putting America on pace to have the highest number of mass shootings since 2014.

Read More

‘Enough’: Biden urges Congress to act on gun control in wake of San Jose mass shooting

Samuel Cassidy: Suspect identified in San Jose mass shooting that left 9 dead including gunman

Gilroy shooting: FBI opens ‘domestic terrorism’ investigation into garlic festival attack

Latest Stories

  • Ron MacLean issues apology after insensitive comment

    Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean is under fire after uttering an insensitive joke.

  • Why some NHL coaches don't have a leg to stand on complaining about penalties

    Through three cases, we can see when head coaches have a legitimate gripe against penalty disparities, and when they're clutching at straws.

  • How long before Connor McDavid looks for exit in Edmonton?

    The Oiler's first-round exit in the Stanley Cup playoffs raised familiar questions in Edmonton as the lack of depth behind Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl was laid bare once again.

  • John Tavares thanks fans for surge in charity donations since his injury

    The Maple Leafs captain and his wife Aryne thanked fans for the "overwhelming" support the John Tavares Foundation has received over the past week.

  • Alek Manoah discusses confidence level facing Yankees

    Prized Blue Jays prospect Alek Manoah discusses his reaction to his MLB promotion and his approach against a dangerous Yankees lineup.

  • Masai Ujiri's list of demands and rebuilding a champion

    William Lou and Alex Wong discuss the path to the Toronto Raptors returning to championship contention and what Masai Ujiri has on his list of demands.

  • Rays broadcaster, ace Glasnow imply Blue Jays may have been stealing signs

    The Toronto Blue Jays teed off on Tyler Glasnow on Friday, and they might have known what pitches were coming.

  • MLB places Mickey Callaway on ineligible list following sexual harassment investigation

    MLB concluded its investigation and has placed the former manager on the ineligible list through at least 2022.

  • Oilers' Ethan Bear received racist messages after costly playoff mistake

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear received multiple racist messages and comments over social media after the team was knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Return of 'The Match': Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson to face Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau

    Competing on the football field isn't enough for Brady and Rodgers. Now they're taking it to the golf course.

  • Alex Galchenyuk haunts Canadiens with superb Game 4 performance

    Montreal's former third-overall draft selection played a crucial role in the Toronto Maple Leafs taking a 3-1 series advantage over the Canadiens with consecutive victories at the Bell Centre.

  • Anthony Davis' bounce back Game 2 started with 'pissed off' practice session

    Usually, the star forward is one to lighten the mood with a smile or by sharing a laugh or two with teammates. It was the opposite. Sources with knowledge of that practice session said Davis walked into the gym deadpanned and voiceless, setting a tone and a vibe the team felt.

  • 'Hockey Guy' Stephen A. Smith delightfully shreds the Oilers

    Top ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith had some words for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers after they were brutally swept by the Jets.

  • Report: Donald Trump offered senator money to end Patriots Spygate investigation

    According to ESPN, Trump was acting on behalf of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

  • The Brooklyn Nets have no excuse not to win the 2021 NBA championship

    Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Major Japan newspaper Asahi calls for Olympic cancellation

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Asahi Shimbun newspaper on Wednesday called for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled with the games set to open in less than two months. It is the first of Japan’s major newspapers to make the move and joins some regional newspapers that have recently added to the growing opposition to holding the Olympics. Coming out against the Olympics could be significant since the newspaper, like many in Japan, is a sponsor of the postponed Tokyo Games that are scheduled to open on July 23. Asahi is typically liberal-leaning and often opposes the ruling party led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. “We cannot think it’s rational to host the Olympics in the city this summer,” the newspaper said in its editorial under a headline that read: “We Demand PM Suga Decide Cancellation." “Distrust and backlash against the reckless national government, Tokyo government and stakeholders in the Olympics are nothing but escalating,” the editorial added. "We demand Prime Minister Suga to calmly evaluate the circumstances and decide the cancellation of the summer event.” Asahi has a morning circulation reported at 5.16 million, and 1.55 million for its evening edition. It is second in circulation behind Yomiuri Shimbun, and subsequently is the second largest circulating newspaper in the world behind Yomiuri. Despite the editorial, there is no indication the International Olympic Committee or local organizers have any plans to pull the plug on the games. But opposition is mounting with only a tiny percentage of Japanese people now vaccinated. Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said Wednesday he was aware of the editorial, but offered little response. Asahi is one of about 70 local Olympic sponsors that have chipped in almost $3.5 billion to the organizing committee budget. It is also one of a half dozen newspapers that are sponsors. “Of course, different press organizations have different views. And that’s very natural," Muto said, adding local partners, or sponsors, continued to offer “support.” Senior IOC member Richard Pound said in an interview with Japan’s JiJi Press last week that the final deadline to call off the Olympics was still a month away. “Before the end of June, you really need to know, yes or no,” JiJi quoted Pound as saying. The British Medical Journal called last month for a hard look at going forward with the Olympics. Local medical officials have also been skeptical, and billionaire businessman Masayoshi Son suggested over the weekend that the IOC was forcing the Olympics on Japan. "Right now, more than 80% of the nation’s people want the Olympics postponed or canceled,” said Son, the founder and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp. who also owns the SoftBank Hawks baseball team. “Who is forcing this to go ahead, and under what rights?” Son added. Asahi also criticized the IOC, calling it “self-righteous” and also lambasted IOC vice president John Coates. Last week, Coates was asked if the Olympics would be held if a state of emergency were in force. “Absolutely, yes,” he replied. The newspaper said there was a “huge gap” between Coates' words and the sentiments “of the people.” “Despite its overgrown size and excessive commercialism and many other problems, the Olympics have been supported because of empathy for its ideals. ... But what is the reality now?” Asahi asked. On Tuesday, the Japanese government said a warning by the United States to avoid travel to Japan would have no impact on holding the Olympics. Japan has officially spent $15.4 billion to organize the Olympics, and government audits suggest it might be much larger. The IOC gets billions from selling broadcast rights, which amounts to about 75% of its income. Public opinion polls in Japan show between 60-80% want the Olympics canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and an online petition asking the games be canceled has gained 400,000 signatures in a few weeks. Tokyo, Osaka and other regions of the country are under a state of emergency that is likely to be extended past its May 31 expiration. Organizers and the IOC, often citing the authority of the World Health Organization, say the games can be held safely with 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes entering Japan, joined by tens of thousands of judges, officials, sponsors, broadcasters and media. Fans from abroad have already been banned, and organizers are to announce next month if any fans at all will be allowed into Olympic venues. ___ Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi contributed to this report. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Wade And Kantaro Komiya, The Associated Press

  • Wayne Gretzky steps down from role with Oilers to join TNT

    One day after the Edmonton Oilers were swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets, Wayne Gretzky decided to step away from his role as vice chairman of the organization.

  • Oilers' many issues exposed in revealing postseason exit

    All that regular season progress doesn't cover for the fact that the Oilers remain deeply flawed.

  • New Era appears to pull bizarre 'Local Market' caps after widespread mockery on MLB Twitter

    These hats were bad, y'all. Incredibly bad.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.