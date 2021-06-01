Moderna seeks full FDA approval for vaccine; California, Maryland latest states to meet Biden's July 4 goal: Latest COVID-19 updates

Elinor Aspegren and John Bacon, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Moderna, one of the three companies authorized to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Americans on an emergency basis, announced Tuesday that it has begun applying for a full license from the Food and Drug Administration.

In December, the FDA authorized the use of Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines on an emergency basis, enabling them to skip providing long-term data to get their vaccines out to the public faster. Now, both companies, which have together been used to vaccinate 168 million Americans with at least one shot, have collected that data and begun providing it to the regulatory agency. Last month, Pfizer/BioNTech applied for full approval for anyone over 16 years of age.

Both vaccines have been shown to be very safe and more than 90% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and are not expected to have a problem receiving a full Biologics License from the FDA. The process, however, could take weeks to a few months.

Both groups have released data showing their vaccines are also safe and effective in adolescents ages 12 and up, though they do not yet have long-term data in this age group. Some Americans have said they would prefer to wait until vaccines are fully approved before getting vaccinated.

Karen Weintraub

Also in the news:

►India, after a spike in cases that began in February and surged in April and early May, has reported plummeting infections for the past three weeks. But the death toll is still high and began to drop slightly last week, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

►2020 saw a surge in U.S. legal cannabis sales from 2019, up 46% to $17.5 billion, according to data from market researcher BDSA.

►The World Health Organization has created a new system to name COVID-19 variants, getting away from place-based names that can be hard to pronounce, difficult to remember and stigmatize a specific country.

►The Transportation Security Administration reported the number of passengers screened at U.S. airports Friday through Sunday topped 1.6 million each day; Friday had a high of 1.96 million. That's the biggest figure since March 8, 2020, just before the pandemic was starting to take hold in this country. Last Memorial Day weekend, the total for the first three days was 861,000.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 33.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 594,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: Over 170.7 million cases and 3.55 million deaths. More than 135 million Americans have been fully vaccinated – 40.7% of the population, according to the CDC.

📘 What we're reading: The COVID-19 vaccines are among the best ever created. Drug companies are trying to make them even better.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Want more? Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

California, Maryland latest states to inoculate 70% of adults

California and Maryland are the 11th and 12th states to make the July 4 benchmark set by President Joe Biden, who announced last month that he was making it a goal to inoculate 70% of U.S. adults with at least one COVID-19 shot by that date. So far, at least 62% of adults are there, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 70% of adults in California have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday. Maryland also reached the milestone Monday.

But many states are lagging behind. Alabama, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Wyoming all have vaccination rates under 40%. In Alabama, 36% of the state has received at least one dose.

“It’s very distressing because we have vaccines and we have it in every corner of Alabama,” said Dr. Karen Landers, assistant state health officer.

Peru says death toll nearly triple official numbers

Officials from Peru announced Monday that the country's pandemic death toll reached 180,764 through May 22, almost triple the official death toll, which was 68,000 until now.

The country of 32.6 million has been hard hit by the pandemic. Scenes of cemeteries filling up with new burials and hospitals buying refrigerated containers to act as makeshift morgues suggested the situation was far worse than the official data showed, even at the beginning of the pandemic.

“What is being said is that a significant number of deaths were not classified as caused by COVID-19,” Health Minister Oscar Ugarte said, adding that the criteria for assigning the coronavirus as a cause of death were changed.

Ugarte said that previously only those who “had a positive diagnostic test” were considered to have died from the virus, but other criteria have since been incorporated.

Mobile vaccination units hit tiny US towns to boost immunity

Two Federal Emergency Management Agency mobile trailers have meandered through Nevada to towns without pharmacies, clinics or other vaccination sites, giving doctors, nurses and National Guardsmen a first-hand look at rural and tribal communities where finding vaccinations has been difficult for residents.

To preserve the vaccine, the trailers are equipped with ultra-cold refrigerators powered by generators-on-wheels. On Monday, the two mobile clinics completed six-week loops through Nevada that included returning to finish two-shot regimens in the state that covers an area that would stretch from Boston to Baltimore and Buffalo, New York.

Initially, the goal was to vaccinate 250 people a day at each stop. But the numbers have varied, as vaccine supply has increased and demand has fallen.

“Just a month ago, people were still having a hard time finding vaccination sites. That’s really changed in the last three or four weeks and now we’re trying to find people that are more vaccine-hesitant,” said Marc Reynolds, a doctor from Fallon who has volunteered at the mobile clinic in his hometown and the state prison in Lovelock.

The clinics have delivered 7,600 shots during two tours of Nevada and have also been used in Arizona, Illinois, Kentucky and other states. Nevada Division of Emergency Management Chief Dave Fogerson said people in the remote communities of the state “probably would not have got it any other way.”

Contributing: The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID: Moderna vaccine seeks full FDA approval; California meets goal

Latest Stories

  • Canadiens down Maple Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto blows 3-1 series lead

    The Canadiens beat the odds and are off to the second round of the playoffs.The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are facing more uncomfortable questions following another post-season disaster.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Jazz survive late cold stretch to take 3-1 lead over Grizzlies

    A huge night from Jordan Clarkson helped push Utah past the Grizzlies in Game 4 on Monday.

  • Maple Leafs' superstars neutralized yet again as Canadiens complete epic comeback

    Montreal neutralized Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner and earned every bit of its comeback from a 3-1 series deficit.

  • Cizikas' OT goal lifts Islanders past Bruins 4-3 in Game 2

    Casey Cizikas scored on a breakaway with 14:48 gone in the first overtime and Semyon Varlamov returned to the net to make 39 saves, leading the Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Bruins.

  • Naomi Osaka announces withdrawal from French Open after media blackout controversy

    The world No. 2, Naomi Osaka is out of Roland-Garros after media blackout controversy. The four-time Grand Slam champion was fined for $15,000 by French Open.

  • Ranking the Maple Leafs' most heartbreaking series-clinching losses

    The Maple Leafs have a plethora of demons to slay as they head into Monday's do-or-die Game 7 versus the Canadiens.

  • Tackled fan faces ban, criminal charges after running onto court during 76ers-Wizards game

    Welcome to the Monday edition of NBA fans behaving badly.

  • Serena Williams on Naomi Osaka's controversial French Open exit: 'I know what it's like'

    Serena has plenty of experience with controversy.

  • Mets activate Kevin Pillar just 2 weeks after he was hit in face by a 94 mph fastball

    Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures after he was hit in the face by a pitch earlier this month.

  • Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes eyes NFL's first 20-0 season as 2021 goal

    Given Mahomes' record as an NFL starter, seems like a fair goal.

  • NBA playoff notebook: Winners and losers of the postseason so far

    The joy of seeing postseason games with near full-capacity arenas quickly evaporated after several incidents of fan idiocy across the league.

  • Report: Jake Paul to face former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley in boxing match

    Paul currently holds win over a UFC fighter, an NBA player, a YouTuber and another YouTuber.

  • Celtics fan who threw water bottle at Kyrie Irving charged with felony

    The Celtics fan who threw a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Sunday night has been identified as Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, Mass., according to the Boston Police Department.

  • Kevin Garnett blasts Kyrie Irving, Glen Davis appears to threaten him over Celtics logo stomp: 'You can't do that'

    Kevin Durant has thoughts.

  • Washington Football Team hires Dr. Barbara Roberts to help players with their mental wellness

    Few teams around the NFL employ a mental wellness doctor.

  • Hertha Berlin hopes Fredi Bobic leads club to success

    BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin presented Fredi Bobic as its head of sport on Tuesday, hopeful he will be the one to help the underperforming club finally make good on big investments from financier Lars Windhorst. Bobic, who had five years of success with Eintracht Frankfurt, faces a big challenge in replicating that at Hertha. “We shouldn’t speak of huge goals right at the start, but acknowledge the realities and do a good job,” Bobic said on his first official day in charge. The 49-year-old Bobic said he had already spoken with Windhorst, as well as coach Pál Dárdai and sporting director Arne Friedrich. “The first thing will be to bring in a certain stability,” Bobic said. “Real stability in sporting areas and to adjust the structures so they’re modern and competitive against the other Bundesliga teams.” Hertha only narrowly escaped relegation last season and has been struggling to meet expectations since Windhorst first backed the club in June 2019. The financier has seen little return on his investments of 374 million euros ($450 million) since he foresaw Hertha as a “big city club” on a par with others in London, Madrid or Paris. “It felt like it’s been two years of fighting relegation,” Bobic said. “Of course, that’s something we don’t want at Hertha, and we don’t want to see in the future. But then you have to fight, and you have to work, and you have to change certain things.” Bobic said five coaches in two years were too many, and he defended the players who have had to adjust to constant change. “It’s not easy to develop players,” said Bobic, a former forward who played for Hertha from 2003-05. “It’s a while back but still I know what it’s like when you have three or four coaches in a short time. It’s nearly impossible to develop. So continuity will be an important factor in development here at Hertha.” Hertha’s on-field troubles have been matched off it. Former Germany great Jürgen Klinsmann’s tenure as coach ended in acrimony in early 2020. General manager Michael Preetz was dismissed in January, ending his 25-year association with the club, a month after former Sky Germany CEO Carsten Schmidt took over as managing director. Scandals have also added to the sense of chaos at the club. Goalkeeping coach Zsolt Petry was fired last season for making homophobic and xenophobic comments in a newspaper interview and board member Jens Lehmann followed after sending a racist message to a Black former player. While Hertha has been struggling, city rival Union Berlin has been thriving since its promotion to the Bundesliga in 2019. Union, which was expected to fight to stay in the league, clinched a European qualification place while Hertha players celebrated avoiding relegation. It was supposed to be the other way around. Bobic is bringing a team of assistants to help Hertha live up to its potential. Former Freiburg and Hannover sporting director Dirk Dufner begins as team planner on July 1, while a host of analysts, scouts and managers are following from Frankfurt. But it’s clear who the most important man will be. “We’re all very happy that we’re sitting here with you, Mr. Bobic,” Hertha chairman Torsten-Jörn Klein said as the presentation began. “For success, you have to say, that’s what we want.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP Ciarán Fahey, The Associated Press

  • Nike just restocked the shirt Serena Williams' husband wore during her first-round French Open win Monday night

    Build a collection of shirts in support of the greatest athlete of all time.

  • Euro 2020 betting: Defending World Cup champs France enter as the favorite

    France has the lowest odds of anyone in the tournament but England is right behind.

  • The Daily Sweat: Lakers will likely be without Anthony Davis, but they still have LeBron James

    The Lakers are shorthanded for Game 5. But they still have one of the all-time greats.

  • Canada falls in shootout against Finland at world hockey championship

    RIGA, Latvia — Canada will have to wait to see if it advances to the quarterfinals at the world men's hockey championship. Finland rallied for a 3-2 shootout win over Canada in the final preliminary-round game for both teams on Tuesday. Canada, which finished the first round with three wins, three regulation losses and a shootout loss, must now hope Germany and Latvia do not go to overtime to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. Canada has never missed the playoffs at the world championship or Olympics. Maxime Comtois and Brandon Pirri scored for Canada whille Arttu Ruotsalainen scored two goals for Finland, including the tying goal with four minutes left. Ruotsalainen was one of three players to beat Canadian goalie Darcy Kuemper in the shootout. Canada put two shots past Finnish netminder Jussi Olkinuora. This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2021. The Canadian Press