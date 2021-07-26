California Mandates Vaccine ‘Verification’ Plan for State Employees, Health Care Workers Amid COVID Spike

The state of California will mandate starting next week that all state employees and health care workers be vaccinated or comply with mask rules and testing protocols.

As of Aug. 2, state employees will have to comply with a vaccine “verification” program to confirm their vaccination status State workers who are not vaccinated will be required to wear masks indoors and to submit to COVID-19 testing at least once a week.

The move comes as COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations are rising in the state and across the nation. California registered a 16% increase in the number of people who were vaccinated last week versus the prior seven-day frame, which is seen as a sign that outreach efforts are making an impact.

The entertainment industry is carefully watching federal, state and local efforts to battle the fourth major wave of the virus in the hopes of a bullish rebound to pre-pandemic level of business activity including movie-going, concerts and live events. Safety protocols instituted by the state will surely have influence on how Hollywood adjusts its own work rules for film and TV productions

Amid the spike in infection rates, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state and local officials are stepping up efforts to promote vaccination as the road to returning to everyday activities without masks and other protection, in-person public education and to keep the state’s economy moving in the right direction.

In a briefing, officials from California’s Health and Human Services Agency and Department of Human Resources painted a stark picture of how the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is hitting hardest among those who have not been vaccinated.

COVID hospitalizations are up to about 3,000 as of July 26, officials said, citing a gain of 200 in just 36 hours, compared to less than 150 on May 15. Of those hospitalized, 669 are in intensive care units.

State officials are seeing about 7,500 positive COVID cases per day, which is up from the seven-day average of 6,400. That makes for a case rate of 9.6 per 100,000 people, which is up sharply from May when that measure stood at 1.9 per 100,000 people.

In Los Angeles County, the positivity rate stood at a seven-day average of 4.53%. Hospitalizations stood at 716 people as of July 25.

The hospitalization rate picked up over the weekend as more than 600 people were admitted to hospitals for COVID per day from Friday through Sunday across the state.

Among unvaccinated Californians, the COVID positivity case rate per 100,000 people is above 14. For those who have had the shot, the rate is hovering around 2, officials said.

The vaccine verification plan extends to health care workers at hospitals, nursing homes and other long-term and acute care facilities, officials said Monday.

(Pictured: California Gov. Gavin Newsom)

