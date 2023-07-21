California man suspected of sexually abusing hundreds of boys pleads not guilty in Sacramento

A Susanville man suspected of sexually abusing hundreds of boys worldwide pleaded not guilty in a Sacramento courtroom Friday, one day after he was indicted by a federal grand jury.

Bradley Earl Reger, 67, is charged with engaging in illicit sexual activity abroad, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and coercion, and enticement.

He was brought into U.S. Magistrate Judge Allison Claire’s courtroom in a wheelchair while he held onto a walking cane. Dressed in orange jail garb, Reger had white hair and a close-cropped gray beard, looking much older than in a photo prosecutors have included of him in court filings.

He did not speak during the hearing, but after prosecutors announced that two of his alleged victims were present he appeared to stare directly at them for several moments before he was escorted away. One of the young men he appeared to lock eyes with smiled and waved at him as he was led away.

Reger is accused of abusing three minors in Susanville, Nevada, Virginia, Poland and the Philippines from 2006 through 2014, but authorities said in a news conference Thursday that they believe there are many more victims who have yet to come forward.

“We do believe that there are victims spread out across the nation and globally,” Sacramento FBI Special Agent In Charge Sean Ragan said.

Officials say 40 to 50 potential victims have surfaced since Reger’s arrest July 6 in Susanville.

The FBI set up a website for victims immediately after Reger was arrested — fbi.gov/RegerVictims — and asked for potential victims to use it to report their abuse or call 800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

“There could potentially be hundreds of victims,” Ragan said.

Reger, a nurse practitioner, is accused of conducting physical exam on boys and young men as a cover for sexually abusing them, and was active in Christian schools, youth groups and summer camps, officials say.

Reger could face up to life in prison if convicted, and is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail. His next court hearing was set for Sept. 28.