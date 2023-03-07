California man dies after falling from rocky bluff on Oregon coast, getting swept into ocean

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — A 25-year-old California man died at Oregon's Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area on Saturday after falling from a rocky bluff and getting swept into the ocean, marking the eighth fatal accident at the popular site since 2009.

Henry Minh Hoang of West Covina was hiking beyond a safety fence in an area known as the punchbowl in northern Oregon when he slipped and fell approximately 20 feet to the water’s edge, Oregon State Police said in a news release.

A new fenced trail has opened at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area that aims to allow for better views while keeping people safe on the dune in Pacific City.

“The victim was reportedly knocked unconscious from the fall and was swept into the ocean by the waves,” police said. “Witnesses lost sight of the victim and the rescue operation later transitioned into a likely recovery operation.”

Recovery efforts were suspended until Sunday, until it was safe for searchers to continue their efforts.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Hoang was located deceased on the shoreline, at the bottom of a nearby cliff, officials said. His body was recovered and taken to a local funeral home.

Deadliest spot on Oregon Coast

Cape Kiwanda has been the deadliest spot on the Oregon Coast for many years.

Seven people — mostly teenagers — died after falling or being trapped on the park’s unstable sandstone cliffs between 2009 and 2016.

Historically, at least 11 people died at the cape from 1960 to 1972, and multiple fatalities took place in the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s, according to previous reporting by the Statesman Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Views of Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area, a state park in Pacific City, Oregon. The 185-acre site was acquired by purchase and by a gift from B. A. McPhillips in 1973 and is a popular destination for locals and tourists. Eight people have died falling into the ocean and onto the rocks since 2009 prompting park officials to put up fencing around the area while preserving great views from established viewpoints.

The park’s sandstone cliffs, which are "the best viewpoints on the coast for witnessing the ocean's power," make it a particularly unstable location where waves and loose rock have often led to falls.

"Beyond the fence, the cliff edge can – and will – crumble without warning. It's dangerous, and people have died after climbing over the safety fences. Don’t do it," the park website says.

Safety efforts attempted

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department officials have tried various strategies to keep people from the Cape’s most dangerous areas, including different versions of a safety fence.

However, the fence was frequently ignored during the spate of deaths from 2014 to 2016.

Parks officials at one point posted a ranger to dissuade people from crossing the fence. In May 2021, they tweaked the design of a fence, allowing people to get some of the better views while still attempting to fence off areas such as the “punchbowl,” which has been a frequent site of tragic accidents.

