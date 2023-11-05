California Man Arrested After Allegedly Decapitating Santa Rosa Relative, Police Say

Santa Rosa Police noted that the department is "still actively investigating this case"

Santa Rosa Police/X Previous mugshots for suspect Luis Aroyo-Lopez

A California man was arrested on Saturday morning after police say he killed a female relative, decapitated her and took the victim's head.

On Saturday, Santa Rosa Police announced that 24-year-old Luis Aroyo-Lopez was taken into custody in San Francisco, less than two days after police responded to a call about a decapitated woman at the 2500 block of Pomo Trail around 3:40 p.m.

In a since-updated Facebook post, authorities wrote that Aroyo-Lopez was a suspect in the killing following an "initial investigation" by the SRPD Violent Crimes Investigations team.

According to the department, the suspect — who police noted was related to the victim — is believed to have taken her "head with him when he left the residence and he may still be in possession of it" following the murder.

Related: Daughter-in-Law Who Served Family Suspected Poisonous Mushrooms Charged with 3 Murders, 5 Attempted Murders

"We do not have details regarding his arrest at this time. SRPD Violent Crimes Investigations detectives are still actively investigating this case, and additional information will be shared at a later time," an update from the Santa Rosa Police read over the weekend.

"Thank you for all of the tips and support."

KRON4 later reported that San Francisco Police officers at the Transbay Terminal spotted someone matching the description of the homicide suspect in Santa Rosa at 7:53 a.m. on Saturday.

Police also noted that Aroyo-Lopez had recently been released from state prison and was on Postrelease Community Supervision. "He had been incarcerated for assault with a deadly weapon and weapons possession charges, unrelated to the victim in this incident," authorities shared on Facebook.

UPDATE-HOMICIDE SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY. Luis Aroyo-Lopez has been caught. Details to follow when available. pic.twitter.com/bHCk43jAXe — Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) November 4, 2023

Related: Pa. Nurse Charged with Killing 2 Patients Confesses to 19 Other Attempted Murders, Say Police

Story continues

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund was offering a reward of $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the case.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff's jail inmate search, Aroyo-Lopez was booked at the Main Adult Detention Facility shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday night. Aroyo-Lopez, who is listed in the database as 23 years old, faces two charges: one count of "PC 3455 Felony," seemingly in relation to his postrelease supervision, and one count of "PC 187 Felony," or murder, according to legislative information in the state of California.

He is being held without bail, per the inmate search. The Santa Rosa Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional information on Sunday.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.