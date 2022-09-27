California man accused of shooting wife and kidnapping daughter, killed by police in shootout

(FOX11)

A California man accused of shooting dead his wife in a domestic incident and kidnapping his 15-year-old daughter has been killed by police in a shootout, according to officials.

The suspect, Anthony John Graziano, was involved in a pursuit with law enforcement that ended on the 15 Freeway near Victorville on Tuesday morning.

Officials say that a shootout took place and that the suspect was shot and died at the scene, according to Fox11.

An unidentified female passenger was also shot and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but officials have not given an update on her condition.