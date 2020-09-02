California to let gas plants stay open as time runs low for climate action

State officials threw a lifeline to four fossil fueled power plants along the Southern California coast, deciding the facilities are still needed to provide reliable electricity even as they contribute to the climate crisis.

Tuesday's vote by the State Water Resources Control Board to let the gas plants keep operating past the end of this year followed brief rolling blackouts over two evenings last month, as a heat wave caused air conditioning demand to soar, and California found itself short on electricity supplies.

Energy regulators are still investigating the causes of the power shortage. But they said allowing the coastal gas plants to stay open a few more years would help prevent more outages as California continues its transition to cleaner energy sources — an ironic solution given that climate change almost certainly exacerbated the recent heat wave.

The four facilities were supposed to shut down by Dec. 31, 2020 under a regulation requiring coastal power plants to stop using ocean water for cooling, a process that kills fish and other marine life. But Tuesday's decision granted a three-year extension to natural gas plants in Huntington Beach, Long Beach and Oxnard, and a one-year extension to a Redondo Beach plant.

The vote was unanimous, even as one water board member expressed frustration that energy regulators didn't do a better job planning for gas-plant closures that have been scheduled since 2010.

"It’s important for us to have our deadlines mean something, and that’s especially true when there’s a decade of runway time to achieve them," said board member Laurel Firestone, who was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last year.

The Public Utilities Commission and the California Independent System Operator began warning last year that the state might face power shortages on hot summer evenings, when electricity demand remains high even as solar farms and rooftop solar panels stop generating electricity. That prediction seemed to come true on Aug. 14, when the Independent System Operator ordered utilities to implement rolling outages for 75 minutes, and again on Aug. 15, when the energy shortfall lasted 20 minutes.

However brief, the blackouts ignited a political firestorm. Newsom called them “unacceptable and unbefitting of the nation’s largest and most innovative state.” And some policymakers expressed concern that a repeat performance could put the state's clean energy progress in jeopardy.

"We need to pay attention to the integrity of the electrical grid. Because if we do not, we are going to lose this whole green thing we’re doing. We’re going to lose the public," Patrick O'Donnell, a state Assemblyman from Long Beach, told the water board Tuesday. "When people go to turn on their light switch, they need to know that those lights will go on."

"If we go too fast, if we truncate this process, it’s going to blow up in our face," he added.

For climate advocates, the biggest risk is moving too slowly, not too fast.

Scientists have found that averting the worst impacts of climate change will require humanity to cut planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions roughly in half over the next decade. In California, emissions fell just 14% between 2007 and 2017, the most recent year for which data is available.

Americans are currently experiencing the consequences of just a small amount of global warming, not only hotter heat waves but also worsening wildfires in California and across the West, more destructive hurricanes on the Gulf Coast and a pandemic the likes of which has been made more likely by rising temperatures.

The gas-fired Redondo Beach power plant operated by AES Corp. (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)

The strongest opposition to Tuesday's decision came from elected officials in Redondo Beach, who had already bargained state officials down to a one-year extension for the local gas plant but had hoped for no extension.

