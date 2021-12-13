Should California legalize sports betting? Here’s how Bee readers voted in our poll
Should sports betting be legalized in California? Before it hit the ballot box, we asked Sacramento Bee readers what they thought.
In the Golden State, the fast-growing industry is still illegal. That could change next year if California voters approve an amendment to the state constitution.
The Bee survey, which is not a comprehensive sample of the state’s voting base, received 573 responses.
Just under 70%, or 395 readers, said “yes” and 178, or 31%, said “no.”