How California’s Kevin Kiley won former President Donald Trump’s endorsement

Donald Trump didn’t know Kevin Kiley. But after a private half-hour meeting at a Trump California golf course last week, the former president instantly decided to endorse the Rocklin assemblyman for Congress.

Trump’s seal of approval could be a difference maker in the newly-drawn 3rd Congressional District, which cuts across Plumas County, through Sacramento suburbs, parts of El Dorado County and down to Inyo County. There is no incumbent, and independent analysts see it as a safe Republican seat.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, who had been considered by some observers a favorite for the coveted endorsement, is the other Republican on the ballot. Democrats Kermit Jones and David Peterson are also competing in the June 7 primary for one of the top two spots in the November general election.

The Trump endorsement makes Kiley “the prohibitive frontrunner in the June election,” said Jon Fleischman, former California Republican executive director.

Trump’s out-of-the blue backing of Kiley is consistent with many of the more than 150 endorsements he has issued since leaving the White House in 2021. His approach is often more visceral than strategic. He values loyalty. He likes “winners,” broadly defined as those who are attractive on television and boast prestigious academic credentials. Kiley checks both boxes.

“He’s not an organizational president, he’s an organic president,” said Katon Dawson, former South Carolina Republican chairman.

Above all, Kiley is “a fighter,” as evidenced by his role as a leader of the unsuccessful 2021 battle to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom retained his office with 61.9% of the vote. Kiley finished sixth in his bid to unseat Newsom, with 3.5%.

“No one has fought Gavin Newsom harder than Kevin. He doesn’t wait for the fight, like the do-nothing RINOs who have watched California get absolutely destroyed by the radical maniacs in Sacramento,” Trump said in a statement Saturday.

“The president saw that Kevin has been fighting hard in California. He’s not quiet about it,” said a source close to Trump’s political operation, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the former president strongly prefers to speak for himself.

Story continues

“One thing the president is looking for is having that fight, and he likes people who don’t back down when the heat is on.”

Trump meets with Kiley

It’s not clear who brokered the meeting at the Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles in Palos Verdes last week. Trump was visiting on personal business.

But the source said Trump was pleased with Kiley’s fundraising and by how he had organized his campaign. He raised more than $1.1 million in the first quarter of this year, well above what Trump considers impressive. Kiley’s other endorsements — from the state Republican party and five county GOP committees — also got his attention.

Trump likes “people who seem to be on a trajectory to win,” said Alex Conant, a corporate consultant and former spokesman for President George W. Bush.

On a personal level, the two men connected. Trump noticed that Kiley, 37, has a bachelor’s degree from Harvard and is a Yale Law School graduate, as was J.D. Vance, who on May 3 won the Ohio Republican Senate primary with Trump’s support.

And Trump is “very big on credentialism,” said Jacob Rubashkin, analyst for Inside Elections, a nonpartisan organization that studies congressional races. “This is a guy who understands the value of brand names in the education business.”

Trump graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business with a bachelor’s degree in 1968.

Trump also likes candidates who play well on television, said Conant added. Jones, his Republican opponent, comes across as more gruff.

Kiley told The Bee he was “honored to have the opportunity to meet with President Trump during his trip to California last week.”

Trump, he said, “understands the importance of taking back Congress with strong conservative fighters and he recognized our campaign is best positioned to win in November.” Kiley called the endorsement “the most sought after in politics.”

No to Sheriff Jones

Trump’s endorsement of Kiley was a mild surprise. Scott Jones was thought to have the edge.

A Jones ad has included a shot of him and Trump at a White house meeting on immigration. Jones ends the ad by pledging to “make America safe again,” a play on Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

But working against Jones, the source said, was his 2016 history. Jones had backed Trump for president, but that changed in October, after release of the “Access Hollywood” tape where Trump boasted of grabbing women by their genitals.

Jones, who was running for Congress at the time, rescinded his support. He called Trump’s conduct “at best disgusting, and at worst criminal.”

Conant saw Trump’s spurning of Jones as classic Trump. “A lot of times it comes down to loyalty for him,” Conant said.

Jones told The Bee Monday he supported Trump “through his entire campaign, unlike Kevin who has deliberately never uttered one thing about Trump, even when asked, until recently when polling showed it advantageous.”

When the “Access Hollywood” incident was revealed, Jones said he was “placed in an impossible position. I could stay with him, knowing women in my county report—and officers have to investigate—the very things he talked about, knowing that if I supported those comments it could have a chilling effect on both. “

He also has two daughters, and, Jones said, “having to excuse away the comments—both were old enough to understand, 16 and 19. Or i could denounce the comments and step away, knowing it would hurt me politically, but that it was the right thing to do. I chose the latter.”

Apparently Trump and Kiley did not discuss more controversial topics.

The Bee asked Kiley earlier this year if President Joe Biden was legitimately elected; Trump has called the election riddled with fraud. He didn’t answer the question.

“I’m looking ahead to the next election. I don’t think it does us any good to be litigating past battles,” Kiley said.