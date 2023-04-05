California K-12 enrollment still down, but returning to pre-pandemic levels, says state

While California public school enrollment has dropped for the sixth consecutive year, new data shows the number of students leaving appears to be slowing down.

The California Department of Education data, which includes more than 900 school districts and 1,300 charter schools, about 40,000 students left public schools in the 2022-23 school year. That reflects less than 1% of a decline in enrollment across the state, according to data released by the California Department of Education.

The 2021-22 school year had a 1.84% decline, and in 2020-21 there was a 2.6% decline which represented 110,000 students and 160,000 students respectively.

California experienced the sharpest decline it had seen in the 2020-21 school year. California public schools’ net enrollment stands at 5,852,544 students, according to the California Department of Education.

Department of Education data showed an increase in kindergarten, seventh and 11th grade enrollment. But overall, schools still saw a .67% decline overall, which officials say look more like pre-pandemic trends.

The largest drops in enrollment were in second, eighth and 10th grades.

Private schools also show decrease

Data on who’s leaving schools varies across the state. Some California residents move out of state or send their children to private schools. While private schools across the state saw an uptick in enrollment during the pandemic, current data shows a decline in private school enrollment by 3,100 students.

“California has been going through demographic shifts from urban cores to outlying areas, dramatically altering demand in districts across the state,” said California Charter Schools Association (CCSA) President and CEO Myrna Castrejón.

“It remains to be seen how those shifts will change public education in the long term, which is why we need to give additional support to areas facing declines in the near term so students in those areas do not face further instability.”

Department of Education officials say they have prioritized ensuring that families are engaged and that schools meet their needs.

“Over the last four years, Governor Gavin Newsom, the Legislature, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond have worked together to secure $23.8 billion in programs and initiatives to engage families and students in public schools, address and dismantle barriers to student success, and jumpstart learning recovery,” a Department of Education statement said.

State officials said detailed information on enrollment data could change in the fall, as there was a 117% increase in students who did not report their ethnicity.

“We hope that the Legislature and Governor recognize that recovery across the state is uneven and provide the necessary protections for schools to minimize disruptions,” Castrejón said.

“This is a crucial time for public education in California, and it is vital that we find ways to ensure stability for all students.”