California to Issue Film and TV Production Guidelines on Monday

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state would issue guidelines next Monday that would allow film and TV production to start up in some counties in the state.

Newsom hosted a virtual roundtable on Wednesday with industry leaders, including Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos and director Ava DuVernay.

Sarandos reported that production is already underway in South Korea, Sweden and Iceland, and that protocols in those areas can be transferred to other places once production resumes.

“The choice is not staying home or not, it is how do we get back to work safely,” Sarandos said. “Production environments are very controlled environments. There are security budgets in place to make sure people don’t come and go who you don’t know who they are.”

Production is not expected to be allowed to resume until the state reaches “Stage 3” of its reopening plan. However, the state is allowing some counties where the virus is more controlled to start up sooner than others.



