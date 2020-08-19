California ISO cancels Stage 2 power emergency, planned outages

(Reuters) - As a heat wave broils most of the western half of the United States, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) lifted a "Stage 2" power emergency on Tuesday and cancelled plans for rotating outages, saying demand fell short of expectations.

In a statement, the grid operator said demand came in lower than forecast, adding that it also received "some imported energy and wind plants churned some resources into the system late in the day."

Power prices in the U.S. West soared to record highs for a second day on Tuesday during the brutal heat wave as California utilities urged consumers to keep conserving energy to avoid more rotating outages.





