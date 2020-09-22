In California: A huge backlog of unemployment claims, and Ellen says she's sorry

Plus: Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, the LAPD is using controversial facial recognition technology, and San Diego State experiences a back-to-school COVID outbreak.

I'm Winston Gieseke, philanthropy and special sections editor for The Desert Sun in Palm Springs. As we start off this week in California news, let's check in on the wildfires ravaging our state.

Wildfire updates from South to North

Bobcat Fire: One of Los Angeles County’s largest blazes ever, the Bobcat Fire, has grown to more than 105,000 acres — and remains at 15% containment, the U.S. Forest Service said. The L.A. Times reports that the historic Mt. Wilson Observatory is again threatened.

View photos The wind whips embers from the Joshua trees burned by the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, Calif., on Friday. More

“Just when I thought the danger was over — it wasn’t,” Thomas Meneghi, the observatory’s executive director, told the paper Monday. “As I was leaving [Sunday], eight more strike units were rumbling up the road.”

Firefighters have already used half of a 530,000-gallon water tank on the observatory grounds in their nearly weeklong battle against the blaze, Meneghi said. Crews are working to refill the tank and keep water pressure strong.

Snow Fire: Containment expected Oct. 1. Authorities said Monday that the Snow Fire burning northwest of Palm Springs is currently 52% contained and is expected to be fully contained by Oct. 1. The fire has blackened 6,013 acres since being sparked by a vehicle fire Thursday. No injuries or damage to structures have been reported.

View photos The Snow Fire burns the foothills of Mt. San Jacinto in Palm Springs, September 17, 2020. More

As of Monday afternoon, San Bernardino County's El Dorado Fire, which claimed the life of a firefighter last week, has burned 22,576 acres and 59% of its perimeter was contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Meanwhile, in Central California, the SQF Complex Fire in the Tulare County mountains grew to 138,000 acres, and while containment increased to 18% Monday morning, firefighters say the battle is far from over and full containment is, at a minimum, likely weeks away.

The firefight remains most active in the community of Ponderosa, where crews have worked around the clock to build fire lines after gusty winds caused the wildfire to roar back to life last week.

On Sunday, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux downgraded evacuation orders to advisories for parts of Three Rivers, the most heavily populated community affected by the fire so far. Sequoia National Park also remains fully closed to the public, though park officials say they are evaluating the situation daily.

What we know Monday about North State wildfires: Fire crews continued their work Monday to protect homes in the northern part of the August Complex and prevent flames from crossing Highway 36.

Currently burning in Tehama, Trinity, Mendocino, Humboldt, Lake and Glenn counties, the 846,732-acre August Complex ranks as the largest fire in California history due to its merging of the Elkhorn, Hopkins, Willow, Doe and Vinegar fires, among others.

Containment was 34% Monday, the same as Sunday. Evacuation warnings cover Mad River, Hettenshaw Valley, Zenia, Kettenpom and the north area of Ruth Lake.