This California house with ‘Miami Vice’ vibes has Zilliow Gone Wild befuddled

An estate with a vintage personality has not only landed on the housing market in the Golden state, but it’s gone viral thanks to its unique look.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom residence — which is listed in Newport Beach, California, for $4.999 million — has a very 1980s-90s feel to both its exterior and interior with vibrant colors splashed around that appear to match the wildly shaped columns.

“Exquisite gated executive’s home with two garages to store 30+ cars and double that with hydraulic lifts in the garages with high ceilings and a workshop,” the listing on Zillow.com details. “40’ RV garage with hook ups. Office space with room for up to eight people with two separate bathrooms and separate entrances. Modern construction with glass brick walls and commercial grade construction.”

Other amenities in and around the 5,463-square-foot home include:

Indoor/outdoor entertainment area

Golf putting area

Chef’s kitchen

Wet bar

Game room

Art studio

The residence was featured on Zillow Gone Wild, a Twitter account and Facebook page that highlights interesting or bizarre homes for sale.

“Outdated style not withstanding, I’m amazed that it’s only $5M,” one person said.

“This house is so 90’s-tastic. I love it. The builders of this house single handedly saved the glass block industry in 1995,” another joked.

“It’s like if ‘Miami Vice’ was a house,” someone commented.

“Just because you can, doesn’t ever mean you should. Good lord,” one person noted.

“This place screams Zack Morris and ‘Saved by the Bell,’” another compared.

“Yeah, I don’t hate this. I’d lean 100% into the 80s vibe of this place. Maybe turn the garage into a skating rink,” someone complimented.

“I’ve always wanted to live in an early 90s public toilets,” one person tweeted.

“The Windex budget has to be out the wazoo,” another joked.

