These California hotels rank among the most popular in the US, Yelp says

As people make their summer travel plans, Yelp has released a list of the top 100 hotels in the country for travelers to consider.

Thirty-seven hotels across California made the list.

These hotels range from a stay in Sonoma wine country to a 1903 “elegant” boutique hotel in San Francisco, lodging near Lake Tahoe, and an inn with beachfront views in Mendocino.

To find the best hotels, Yelp looked at U.S. businesses in different lodging categories. Then each place was ranked based on the total volume and ratings of reviews.

Olea Hotel in Glen Ellen landed the No. 2 spot on Yelp’s “Top 100 US Hotels 2022.”

The small boutique hotel is nestled in Sonoma’s wine country with more than 400 wineries to choose from in the county.

“This is a hidden gem in wine country. I love that it has a luxurious feel, all while being comfortable and low key,” one reviewer wrote.

Yelp’s top California hotels in 2022:

Garden of the Gods Resort and Club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, ranked No. 1 on the list.

