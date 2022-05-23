These California hotels rank among the most popular in the US, Yelp says
As people make their summer travel plans, Yelp has released a list of the top 100 hotels in the country for travelers to consider.
Thirty-seven hotels across California made the list.
These hotels range from a stay in Sonoma wine country to a 1903 “elegant” boutique hotel in San Francisco, lodging near Lake Tahoe, and an inn with beachfront views in Mendocino.
To find the best hotels, Yelp looked at U.S. businesses in different lodging categories. Then each place was ranked based on the total volume and ratings of reviews.
Olea Hotel in Glen Ellen landed the No. 2 spot on Yelp’s “Top 100 US Hotels 2022.”
The small boutique hotel is nestled in Sonoma’s wine country with more than 400 wineries to choose from in the county.
“This is a hidden gem in wine country. I love that it has a luxurious feel, all while being comfortable and low key,” one reviewer wrote.
Yelp’s top California hotels in 2022:
Olea Hotel — Glen Ellen
Hotel California — Palm Springs
Fireside Lodge — South Lake Tahoe
Hotel Drisco — San Francisco
Avalon Hotel — Avalon
Sea Rock Inn — Mendocino
Anderson Inn — Morro Bay
J Patrick House & Inn — Cambria
Dolphin Bay Resort & Spa — Pismo Beach
Little Paradise Hotel — Palm Springs
Petit Soleil — San Luis Obispo
Kon Tiki Inn, Pismo Beach
Evergreen Lodge Yosemite — Groveland
Hotel Z — San Diego
Brewery Gulch Inn — Mendocino
Desert Riviera Hotel — Palm Springs
Casa Laguna Hotel & Spa — Laguna Beach
Black Bear Lodge — South Lake Tahoe
The Inn Above Tide — Sausalito
Arrowhead Pine Rose Cabins — Twin Peaks
La Serena Villas — Palm Springs
Omni San Francisco Hotel — San Francisco
The Monkey Tree Hotel — Palm Springs
Highland Dell — Monte Rio
Del Marcos Hotel — Palm Springs
Julian Gold Rush Hotel — Julian
Santa Ynez Inn — Santa Ynez
CordeValle — San Martin
The Rigdon House — Cambria
Tickle Pink Inn — Carmel
Palm Springs Rendezvous — Palm Springs
Railroad Park Resort — Dunsmuir
Capri Laguna — Laguna Beach
Cornell Hotel de France — San Francisco
The Spring Resort & Spa — Desert Hot Springs
Mt Ada — Avalon
Cuyama Buckhorn — New Cuyama
Garden of the Gods Resort and Club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, ranked No. 1 on the list.
