California hotel brawl near Disneyland involves about 100 people, police say

A brawl at a hotel near Disneyland on Wednesday involved as many as 100 people and two people were hospitalized, police said.

The fight involved hotel guests and grew to include between 60 and 100 people, Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department confirmed to USA TODAY. The incident started at the pool and included both adults and young people.

Broomsticks and bottles were used as weapons during the fight at the Cambria Hotel & Suites, witnesses and police said.

The fight comes as the U.S. grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. There have been more than 4.8 million cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. alone, and it has killed 158,000. In California, there have been more than 530,000 cases and more than 9,800 deaths.

Police were called to the hotel shortly after 12:30 p.m. over a fight at the hotel, Carringer told the Orange County Register.

USA TODAY has reached out to both the Cambria Hotel & Suites and parent company Choice Hotels for more information.

The officers “were met with about 40 people fighting outside” and another 50 to 60 people battling inside, Carringer said, describing the scene as “pandemonium.”

Two people were arrested for fighting in public as well as obstructing an officer, and two went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Raymond Brown, 11, told KTLA-TV that the fight began when he playfully pushed his cousin into the hotel pool and the boy landed on some children, sparking threats of a fight from others that quickly drew in adults.

“Then they all went to the basketball court, and then we got in the hotel and they just started throwing bottles and stuff at us and then we started fighting,” he said.

Carringer told USA TODAY that those involved "were largely uncooperative with police, and the case will be reviewed by detectives to try to ID more subjects involved and determine if more criminal charges are warranted."

The hotel is near Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure. Both theme parks remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This incident follows another spat of violence at a hotel in a popular vacation destination. A 29-year-old man was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, after firing "four warning shots" and telling a mother and her son that they weren't social distancing in a Miami hotel lobby. The shots didn't result in any injuries.

Contributing: The Associated Press

