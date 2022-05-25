California is a hot spot for catalytic converter theft. Is your car a target?

Hanh Truong
·3 min read

Catalytic converter theft is not a silent feat for thieves.

After parking on the street overnight, you turn on your engine just to hear a loud sputtering, teeth-grinding sound, while exhaust fumes fill the air. It’s a bitter and familiar scene for those who’ve fallen prey to catalytic converter theft.

Across the United States, reports of stolen catalytic converters continue to rise. In 2020, an average of 1,203 thefts were reported per month, which is a large increase from 2019 with its 282 monthly average, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. California was also among the top five states for stolen catalytic converters in 2020.

Catalytic converter theft is common in Sacramento, with multiple reports this past year, including a man who died while attempting to steal from a car near Methodist Hospital.

At the forefront, catalytic converters are used to convert toxic exhaust from an engine into less harmful gas.

Located beneath cars, these devices are made with platinum, palladium or rhodium — precious metals that can amount to hundreds of dollars when resold, according to the bureau. And the price of these metals are shooting up.

Which cars are most susceptible to theft?

According to Carfax, an online car resource service, several cars are more likely to get their catalytic converters stolen than others.

Across the nation, the following cars are most susceptible:

  • 1985-2021 Ford F-Series pickup trucks (F-150, F-250, etc.)

  • 1989-2020 Honda Accord

  • 2007-17 Jeep Patriot

  • 1990-2022 Ford Econoline vans

  • 1999-2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks

  • 2005-21 Chevrolet Equinox

  • 1997-2020 Honda CR-V

  • 1987-2019 Toyota Camry

  • 2011-17 Chrysler 200

  • 2001-21 Toyota Prius

In the western part of the country, the following cars are the top targets:

  • 2001-2021 Toyota Prius

  • 1985-2021 Ford F-Series

  • 1989-2020 Honda Accord

  • 1990-2022 Ford Econoline

  • 1999-2021 Chevrolet Silverado

  • 2007-2020 Subaru Outback

  • 2007-2017 Jeep Patriot

  • 2003-2011 Honda Element

  • 1998-2020 Subaru Forester

  • 1995-2021 Toyota Tacoma

How to prevent catalytic converter theft

There are various preventative measures car owners can take to prevent their converters from getting stolen.

Park in a garage or well lit area

If you can, install motion sensor security lights. The NICB said it might not ensure security but can deter thieves. You should also set an alarm on your car, whether you park in a garage or on the street, if you can.

Etch your license plate number on the device

According to State Farm, having your license plate number on your catalytic converter will make it easier for law enforcement to identify it. The insurance agency said thieves may see the etching and move to an easier target.

You can get this done at a local NICB etching event or contact your nearest muffler shop.

Paint your catalytic converters

Painting your devices can also deter thieves, according to Allstate.

Install an anti-theft device

There are various catalytic converter anti-theft modules in the market, which can add some security to your vehicle, according to the NICB.

You can find these products on Amazon, the National Automotive Parts Association or Ebay.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.

