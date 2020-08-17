This California Home Is Like the World's Chicest Treehouse

From House Beautiful

Nestled in the hills of Mill Valley, with floor-to-ceiling windows offering sweeping views of the hillside and rooms dotted with high-design furniture, there's no question this home by Elizabeth Cooper is a showstopper. But for her clients—a young family—it was important that's not all it was: "They are very much drawn to modern architecture and clean lines, and there's such amazing natural beauty outside the windows, but they didn't want it to feel cold or sterile at all," Cooper tells House Beautiful. "They didn't want it to be a showpiece of a house—they wanted very much for their children to feel comfortable and at home here."

Growing up around modern masterpieces isn't an entirely foreign concept to the family, either—the wife's great aunt was a textile designer for Knoll, manufacturer of some of history's most iconic modern designs. It may be that early familiarity that made the couple open to selecting high-design pieces that were still extremely livable.

The couple are also avid hosts, so, it was important, too, that "they were able to entertain comfortably," Cooper says.

Equally important was setting a backdrop for the couple's art collection—the wife is co-owner of the San Francisco gallery Simon Breitbard Fine Arts and wanted to live with her art just as much as her furniture.

Read on to see how Cooper created a museum-worthy home that feels a world away from a white box gallery.





Entry

View photos Photo credit: Virginia Mae Rollison More

"It's such a large space and it wasn't really furnished," Cooper says of the entry. "We just realized it was really wasted." So, she added a Gondola Sofa (an iconic midcentury design by Adrian Pearsall), two chairs, and one of the wife's favorite artworks, a custom painting of her own book collection. Now, it's one of the family's—and their friends'—favorite spots: "The wife sits there with her laptop to work, the family hangs out in there, and it's become a great overflow space at parties," Cooper says.

"I'm a big believer in like using the spaces in your house—I think unused rooms are just depressing."

Living Room

View photos Photo credit: Virginia Mae Rollison More

"All the houses in this area are built into the hillside, so they don't have huge footprints," explains Cooper. But the glass corners, devised by Quezada Architecture, "really make the whole space feel larger."

Story continues