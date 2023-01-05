California hit with more rain, flooding threats: See the impact of back-to-back powerful storms

Drivers barrel into standing water on Interstate 101 in San Francisco, California on January 4, 2023. - A bomb cyclone smashed into California on January 4, 2023, bringing powerful winds and torrential rain that was expected to cause flooding in areas already saturated by consecutive storms.

California dealt with yet another massive storm that battered much of the state with bands of rain, wind, snow and power outages to thousands Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The storm, deemed a "bomb cyclone," dumped rain in parts of the Bay Area, forced the cancellation of more than 70 flights at San Francisco International Airport and downed trees and power lines.

It spurred California Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency Wednesday, authorizing state National Guard units to support the disaster response. San Francisco Mayor London Breed said at a news conference that the city was “preparing for a war.”

More than 180,000 homes and businesses were without power in California early Thursday, according to poweroutage.us.

See dramatic images showing the impact of back-to-back storms hitting the state.

A damaged Valero gas station creaks in the wind during a massive "bomb cyclone" rain storm in South San Francisco, California on January 4, 2023. A bomb cyclone smashed into California on January 4, 2023, bringing powerful winds and torrential rain that was expected to cause flooding in areas already saturated by consecutive storms.

Cars sit stuck in a flooded underpass at Webster St. and 34th St. that has been flooded since this weekend's storm in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Salgu Wissmath/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

The Golden Gate Bridge is seen through a mix of rain and splashing bay water in Sausalito, California on January 5, 2023.

A woman, who choses to remain anonymous, fills bags of sand offered at South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

Dulce Gonzalez, 19, left, and sister Nathalie Gonzalez, 15, joke around while the waves crash along the Embarcadero during a rainstorm in San Francisco, California on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

PG&E utilities workers clear a fallen tree which took down some power lines next to Bella Vista Elementary School in the Bella Vista neighborhood in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Miles Gomez, 9, plays with his twin brother, Edison, after a series of storms blasted communities surrounding South Lake Tahoe, Calif. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

Vehicles make their way through the rain filled intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Tuxford Street as a man crosses the street in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan 4, 2023.

A man fills sandbags, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Pacifica, Calif.

Huge amounts of snow are seen after a series of storms blasted communities surrounding South Lake Tahoe, Calif. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

Parts of Northern California could get 10 or more inches of rain over the next week, forecasters say. In Southern California, the storm was expected to peak into early Thursday, with Santa Barbara and Ventura counties likely to see the most rain, forecasters said.

Contributing: Elizabeth Weise, Wyatte Grantham-Philips, Associated Press

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.

