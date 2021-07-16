California Hit By 1,000 Case Jump In New Covid Infections Over 24 Hours, From 3,611 On Thursday To 4,651 On Friday

One day after Los Angeles and other California counties announced they would again require masks for everyone in in door public spaces, the count of new cases statewide jumped from 3,611 on Thursday to 4,651 on Friday. The last time the state saw that kind of one-day spike was on March 2, according to state tracking. The last time the number of new daily cases topped 4,600 was on February 22. And testing is much less widespread now, which creates a greater chance of undercount.

Governor Gavin Newsom, who has been barnstorming the state touting new initiatives as a result of the state’s massive budget surplus, is fond of saying the that California is “roaring back.” Unfortunately, that assessment applies not just to the state’s positive budgetary situation, but also to its Covid-19 infection rates.

More from Deadline

Newsom has taken few questions on the subject of Covid in the past week, despite his numerous appearances. When he signed the state budget at a political campaign-style event, he took no questions at all. The governor’s messages on Twitter have not addressed the rapid rise in cases either, but rather implored Californians to “get vaccinated.” Good advice, according to infectious disease experts. Meanwhile, since Tuesday the daily case count in the state has more than doubled. Since July 4, it has more than quadrupled.

It’s hard to say whether gatherings over the 4th of July weekend are responsible for the surge. Health officials had warned about the possibility and numbers began to rise precipitously shortly thereafter. But that time frame is also a little more than two weeks after the state’s June 15 reopening, where it cast off the governor’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which had restricted activities according to virus spread.

Story continues

Ironically, if that framework were still in place, the state would no longer be in the Yellow, or Minimal, tier, but on the far side of the Orange, or Moderate, tier and on the verge of the Red, or Substantial, tier. That’s based on the state’s current case rate of 5.4 per 100,000. The state’s largest city, Los Angeles, announced numbers on Thursday that would qualify it for that Red tier, thus the mask mandate.

The California Blueprint for a Safer Economy - Credit: CDPH

CDPH

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.